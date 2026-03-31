The man who created it also created the Federal Reserve.

Both arrived in 1913, authored by the same senator.

His name was Nelson Aldrich. Republican, Rhode Island. Chairman of the Senate Finance Committee. John D. Rockefeller’s father-in-law. His daughter Abby married John D. Rockefeller Jr. in 1901. When Aldrich stood on the Senate floor arguing for monetary reform, the largest private fortune on earth sat across his dinner table on holidays.

The Bluff

In the summer of 1909, Congress was at war over the Payne-Aldrich Tariff. Protectionists wanted high rates. The other side wanted a federal income tax. Aldrich, the arch-protectionist who had spent his career shielding the wealthy from direct taxation, made a calculation. He would propose a constitutional amendment authorizing a federal income tax and trade it for the votes he needed to pass his tariff bill. The amendment would die in the states. Three-quarters of state legislatures would never let Washington tax individual earnings.

He wrote the corporate excise into the same bill. A one-percent levy on corporate net income above five thousand dollars. The first direct federal tax on corporate profits. The first time the government forced corporations to open their books. That was the real weapon. The amendment was a decoy.

He said it plainly: “I shall vote for a corporation tax as a means to defeat the income tax.”

The Senate passed the amendment on July 5, 1909. Seventy-seven to zero. The House followed on July 12. Three hundred eighteen to fourteen.

Forty-two of forty-eight states ratified it.

The Sixteenth Amendment became law on February 3, 1913. The throwaway concession funded two world wars, a permanent military, a surveillance state, and the servicing of a national debt that has not been paid off since Andrew Jackson retired.

Aldrich had spent thirty years reading bankers and senators. The states were angry enough to vote for a thing he never intended to give them.

The Other Project

That was July 1909. But Aldrich had been building something else for a year already.

In October 1907, the American banking system nearly collapsed. Stock prices fell fifty percent. Bank runs spread across the country. Credit froze. The entire system came within days of cascading failure.

One man stopped it. J.P. Morgan locked the heads of every major bank in his personal library at 225 Madison Avenue and decided which institutions would survive. He committed his own capital. He organized emergency lending. He chose who lived and who died while the government watched from the sideline.

Morgan solved the crisis. He also proved that the nation’s financial stability depended on the mood of one seventy-year-old man in a library.

Congress responded in May 1908 with the Aldrich-Vreeland Act, signed by Roosevelt the same night it passed the Senate. It created an emergency currency system so the next panic wouldn’t require Morgan’s personal checkbook. And it established the National Monetary Commission, charged with studying the banking systems of Europe and recommending permanent reform.

The man Congress appointed to chair that commission was Nelson Aldrich.

The Island

For the next two years, Aldrich ran parallel operations. In public, the commission produced thirty reports. Aldrich toured European central banks. He collected data, testimony, and models. He became the most informed man in Congress on the subject of monetary architecture.

In private, he was designing the replacement.

In November 1910, Aldrich and five other men boarded a private railcar in New Jersey. They traveled to Jekyll Island, Georgia, a private resort owned by a club whose members included J.P. Morgan himself. They used first names only. No servants. No secretaries. No minutes taken. For one week, they drafted the blueprint for a new central banking system.

The six: Aldrich. Henry Davison, senior partner at J.P. Morgan. Frank Vanderlip, president of National City Bank. Paul Warburg, a German-born banker at Kuhn, Loeb & Company who had spent years lobbying for a central bank modeled on the European system. A. Piatt Andrew, Assistant Secretary of the Treasury. Arthur Shelton, Aldrich’s personal secretary, the only man in the room who took notes he never published. Five of them controlled or represented the largest banking houses in the country. None of them represented the public.

They had studied what Andrew Jackson did in 1832. Jackson vetoed the Second Bank’s recharter. The bank’s director, Nicholas Biddle, retaliated by contracting credit across the country, manufacturing a financial panic to break the president. Jackson held. He pulled all federal deposits. He fired his Treasury secretary for refusing the order and replaced him with a man who would. The Senate censured him. He called the censure unconstitutional. He was right. The Senate expunged it three years later.

On January 8, 1835, the United States paid off its entire national debt. The only time in the nation’s history.

Three weeks later, a man named Richard Lawrence fired two pistols at Jackson as he left a funeral in the Capitol. Both misfired. Jackson beat him with his cane. Both pistols were tested afterward. Both fired normally.

The bank’s charter expired in 1836. Biddle was indicted for fraud. Jackson retired to Tennessee and told anyone who would listen that the greatest thing he ever did was kill the Bank.

The men on Jekyll Island designed a bank a president could never kill. Put the government’s name on a private institution. Distribute it across twelve regional banks so it looks decentralized. Staff the board with appointees who serve fourteen-year terms, longer than any elected official. Remove the expiration date.

1913

The bill they drafted became the Federal Reserve Act. It passed the House on December 22, 1913. The Senate adopted the conference report the next day, December 23. Woodrow Wilson signed it that same evening. The most consequential financial legislation in American history was enacted on the day before Christmas Eve.

The income tax was ratified in February. The Federal Reserve Act was signed in December. Aldrich’s bluff became the revenue stream and the bank he designed in secret became the institution that managed it. The debt connected them: the government borrows from the bank, services the debt with tax revenue, and the cycle requires both mechanisms to run.

This loop is older than the Fed. Debt creates the need for banking. Banking creates the infrastructure for more debt. The architect dies. The architecture remains.

For twenty-five years after Jekyll Island, the men who attended denied the meeting happened. Then in 1935, Frank Vanderlip wrote about it in the Saturday Evening Post. He described the private railcar, the first-name protocol, the week of drafting. He used the word “conspirator” to describe himself. By 1935, the Federal Reserve was twenty-two years old.

Representative Charles Lindbergh Sr. stood on the House floor in 1913 and called it what he saw. He said the act established the most gigantic trust on earth. He said the invisible government of monetary power would be legalized. The newspapers led with Christmas.

Lindbergh’s son flew across the Atlantic fourteen years later. His grandson was kidnapped and murdered. The family never recovered from being Lindbergh.

In his State of the Union last month, President Trump said he believed the tariffs paid by foreign countries would “substantially replace the modern-day system of income tax.” Congressional action would not be necessary.

The last time a president could say that, there was no income tax to replace. The year was 1909.

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I wrote a book about Andrew Jackson’s war with the bankers.

The assassination attempt. The debt payoff. The censure. What it cost him.

Of all the Unsealed Archives portraits I’ve put together, his is the purest.

It’s yours. I love you.

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