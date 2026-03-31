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Carolyn
5d

Actually it was never ratified correctly. The states that ratified it changed the wording..ultimately there was not a qurom but congress ratified and passed it anyway. The research was completed in 1964 and the report published

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Carolyn
5d

The names of the 2 men who were against this who were murdered on the sinking of the fake ship are not mentioned

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