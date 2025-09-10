Episode 3 of 4
On September 14, 2001, President Bush declared a national state of emergency. It's been renewed every single year since.
Twenty-four years of "temporary" emergency powers. The crisis ended decades ago. But the emergency never did.
Because it was never meant to.
EKO LOVES YOU is a 100% reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and su…
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to EKO LOVES YOU to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.