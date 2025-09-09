Episode 2 of 4
At 8:00 AM on September 11, 2001, the curtain rose on a production that had been in rehearsal for years.
You weren't watching breaking news. You were the captive audience for a carefully staged piece of mass psychological theater.
In 102 minutes, they didn't just murder 3,000 Americans. They murdered causality itself, presenting impossible …
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to EKO LOVES YOU to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.