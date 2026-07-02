The man came to the fence the night before the Fourth, and afterward he could never say for certain that he had been there at all.

He was on the back step with a beer in his hand. His daughter was in the yard with a bucket.

She was four. She filled the bucket at the hose and carried it across the grass with both hands and poured it on a bare patch where the lawn had died, and went back, and filled it again. She had been at it an hour. The dirt took the water and stayed dirt. She did not stop.

He had not moved in that hour. The beer had gone warm in his hand and he had not drunk it.

The dogs two streets over started up. Then they quit.

There was a man at the fence.

He stood past the reach of the porch light, where the yard went dark. Old. Still. No dog, no errand. He was watching the girl.

The father set the beer down on the step.

“Help you with something.”

“No.” The old man did not look over. “Came a long way to watch her not quit, is all.”

“Long way from where.”

“From where this goes.” He tipped his head at the dark past the houses, at nothing a man could see. “You’ve felt it this year. Like the floor went out from under the whole thing and then it came back.”

The father did not answer. He stayed on the step, where the kid was three steps away.

“It went out from under most of them,” the old man said. Flat. A man reporting weather. “Not many of these roads come out anywhere you’d set a child down. I’ve walked back along a lot of them. They all run through one yard. One evening. One man holding the whole thing in his hands for a minute and never knowing it.”

“Holding what.”

Out in the yard the girl tipped the bucket and watched the water go.

“There’s a thing in her,” the old man said. “You had it too. It’s down under you now, under forty years of being talked out of it. The world does that. Slow. Not cruel. It’s just what the years are. One morning she’ll be grown and reach for it and not find it, and go looking in the places that sell it back to you, and none of them will have it.” He said it without heat. “It was hers. Nobody gets a hand on that one. Not me, not the year out there turning its number, nobody. It’s the only thing she’ll ever own clean.”

“And you came to tell me that.”

“I came to see if she still had it.” The old man watched her fill the bucket. “She’s four. She still knows she isn’t from here. You can’t stop the rest. It comes for everybody.”

“Then what’s the use.”

“She has it tonight. And you’re one breath from putting it out.”

The father was already up off the step. He had not decided to be. He was going to cross the yard and take the kid by the shoulders and tell her something. Something big. Something she could hold against all of it.

“There,” the old man said. “That. That’s how it goes out. Every time. A man feels it and he grabs.”

The father stood there, half up.

“You can’t hand it to her,” the old man said. “You can’t add to it and you can’t guard it, and the harder you grab the faster it’s gone. The only thing you get is to not stand on it. Give her a speech. Tell her she’s chosen, tell her the world’s dark and she’s the light. All of it is standing on it. She’s four. She needs a man who’ll watch her pour water on dead dirt for an hour and not once tell her to quit. That was always the whole job. The size of it is the part you put on yourself.”

The father sat back down.

The girl set the bucket down.

She walked halfway across the yard and stopped and looked straight at the fence, into the dark, where her father would swear afterward there had been nothing to see. She did not wave. She was not afraid. Her head went over a little to one side. Then she turned and went back to the hose.

The old man did not move for a while.

“She still knows me,” he said. “That’s all I came for.”

“Who are you.” The father turned to ask it. “Where’d you come from.”

“Be not afraid of it.” The old man was watching the girl, not him. “That’s the only thing worth the walk. There’s nothing in the dark to be scared of. There never was. Scared is how a man forgets. Nobody ever talked a man out of what was his while he wasn’t afraid.”

The father turned back to the fence to answer.

There was no one there.

The yard ran down to dark and then to nothing. The fence was a fence. A dog barked two streets over and quit. The girl was filling the bucket.

He sat a while with his heart going and told himself a tired man at the end of a long year sees things at the edge of a yard. He did not believe it. He could never afterward say which part he did not believe.

“Push me,” she said.

She had given up on the grass. She was on the swing now, the old kind, two chains and a board, kicking at the air and getting nowhere and not minding it, the same as the bucket.

He came down off the step. His knees told him about it. He crossed the yard to where the man had stood. No one. The fence was a fence. He put his hand flat on her back, the whole of it under his palm, and pushed.

She went up into the last of the dark and came down to his hand. Up, and down.

He had come down to tell her something. He stood there with his hand on her and did not.

The sky over the houses went from black to gray, and at the far edge it was going gold.

Out past the fence the country was turning some number. A big one. The kind they put on banners. He had spent the whole year with his ear cocked toward it, and from here, with his hand on her back, he could not hear it at all. It was a small sound. It had always been a small sound.

The big thing was the one going up into the gray and coming back to his hand. Four years old. Getting nowhere. Laughing now.

He kept his hand on the kid and his mouth shut and pushed her up into the light that was already coming.

<3EKO

There’s a man alive right now who kept the thing for 70 years. Yesterday I gave you his story to read. Today you can hear it read aloud on YouTube, free, start to finish. Good for a long drive or an afternoon walk.

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