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Amy Dudley's avatar
Amy Dudley
17h

Right now the house feels dangerous. There's a parasitic predator literally in my home, so that's not safe. The yard is my happy place for now - the place where peace can be found. Where the knots in my gut begin to let go and my heart slows to a normal pace.

Father.

Breathing His name constantly right now. I needed to remember His big safe presence.

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UncleMac's avatar
UncleMac
13h

I just read an article about a Japanese researcher who had people spend 2 hrs per day walking in the woods for a week. He did blood tests before, after, a week later and a month later. There was a measurable difference in cortisol levels especially and a variety of other immune boosting improvements that lingered to the 30th day.

He repeated the tests; the results were consistent. He then tested the same people walking around in an urban setting and staying inside their homes. In these non-natural settings, there was no measurable change in cortisol or immune response from the baseline.

They call it forest bathing and claim it prevents cancer amongst other benefits.

Long story short, it seems like God is harder to find in the city.

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