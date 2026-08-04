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sonidosextraños's avatar
sonidosextraños
18h

You forgot to mention that 99% of these 60.000+ illegals military age men are breaking into homes, schools, food stores in a very violent way. They're raping women, attacking men that are defending their property, thousands of angry illegals

in about 48 hours! imagine that happening to your town in America! They're all yelling Alah is great and continue their way

spitting & defecating on Christian cemeteries demanding what their country doesn't give them!

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Buck's avatar
Buck
17h

It looks like Spring Break from Hell.

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