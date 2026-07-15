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EKO LOVES YOU

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LoyalMarine
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I have the archived recordings of Bills radio show. I also have his books. Truly a fascinating man. I listen to him often when I am out in the yard doing work. Fun Fact: Bill called out Alex Jones a long time ago as a fraud. RIP Bill, you are missed. If we ever needed more like Bill it's now. Thanks Eko.

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