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A man sits at a shortwave microphone in the high desert and tells his listeners a major attack is coming, and that the government will hand them Osama bin Laden to blame. The tape is dated June 28, 2001.

It was not a lucky guess. The man at the microphone had spent thirty years learning to take a government document apart from the inside. He had held the classified files in his own hands, believed one of them, and gone back on the air to say he had been lied to. He was reading a pattern he had been handed inside a locked room, and he had spent his life trying to teach the rest of us how.

The script

Cooper did not tell people what to believe. He told them where to look.He sent them to the Book of Revelation, and not as a preacher.

“Read it,” he said. “Whether you believe the book or not, read it. Because the men who are bringing this about are using it as their script.”

He gave two ways to hold the idea, and refused to close it.

Either powerful men were staging the old prophecies to freeze the believers who had been taught the ending could not be stopped. Or the ending was real and arriving through men who thought they wrote it. Both readings put the same weight on the person listening. Prophecy was not a reason to kneel in front of the machine fulfilling it.

That was the whole of his method in one move. He put the paper in the listener’s hands and left him to carry it.

The man who chose fiction

Cooper set his work beside a novel.

George Orwell, Cooper told his audience, had once been a low clerk in British intelligence, lifted high enough to see the same kind of traffic Cooper later read. Orwell saw what was coming. He put it in a book called 1984 and let the world file it as fiction.

Orwell would not say it as fact and sign his name. He wrapped it in a story instead. The story frightened people anyway, because nobody who read it took it for invention.

One writer had gone further than Orwell. Aldous Huxley put his tyranny in a novel in 1932, and near the end of his life he did the thing Orwell never did. He went back and wrote it again with the story stripped off, plain essays on how a people could be trained to love the thing that hollowed them out. Hardly anyone read it. A warning that arrives as a story gets passed hand to hand. A warning that arrives as a blueprint gets filed. Huxley published his blueprint and called it a warning.

Cooper never wrote the novel. He laid the documents on the table under his own name and stood behind them in public, one leg already gone.

The choice had a price, and he had already paid part of it, and he would pay the rest of it in his own front yard in November of that same year.

Bread and circuses

He talked about the Roman circus. An emperor with a restive city builds a coliseum, stages the chariot races, and throws the Christians to the lions, and the crowd forgets what it wanted to ask. He quoted Juvenal, who watched it happen and named it almost two thousand years ago. A people that once handed out armies and offices now wants two things only. Bread and circuses.

Cooper said the bread was the paycheck and the circus was the game, and while the country cheered men it would never meet, the decisions were made by men it would never see.

He had been in that crowd himself, and he said so. He was pointing at the oldest tool in the drawer and telling his listeners it still worked.

Get proof in your hand

He built the show on a rule that cost him listeners and kept the ones who mattered.

“You don’t have to lie about things,” he said. “You don’t have to sensationalize them. The truth is bad enough.”

When a caller brought him a government report he had found online, Cooper stopped him. Request the agency’s own copy, he said. Get the paper with the custody on it. A seal at the top of a screen proves nothing. He knew that better than anyone alive, because the lie that nearly took his name down had come to him stamped, routed, and pulled from a government safe. The stamp was real. The cargo was poison. The stamp only proved who had held it.

So he told his own audience to fire him.

“Don’t believe anybody. Don’t believe me. Don’t believe George Bush. Don’t believe anyone. Get proof in your hand.”

The whole architecture, he said, was already sitting in public libraries. Statutes, speeches, committee rolls, corporate filings. The builders had published it themselves, because almost nobody would ever lay the pages side by side. He did it once, out loud, then told them to do it without him.

What he left

The prediction is the part people remember, and it is the least of it. Anyone can be right once. What Cooper left was a habit: touch the source, trace the owner, believe no one, including the man telling you. Cooper died in his yard in November 2001, eight weeks after the towers fell and four months after the June tape. The recordings were already outside the house. They took the house, the console, and the man. They did not take the recordings.

Twenty-five years on, a stranger who was not born when Cooper was alive can start the June tape and hear the date, and the warning, and the instruction he closed with every night. Get proof in your hand.

The rest of it, the folder that was handed to him, the lie he was fed, the men on the hill, and the two accounts of the night he died, is in the book and the narrated edition.

Both end where he did. On a signal that is still transmitting.

<3EKO

A note on the links below. If you read the free preview earlier this week, I went back and rebuilt the book around all the notes readers sent back.

It runs longer now, and it holds material I held back. Much will be new to you.

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The classified folder above Pearl Harbor. Waco through his own camera. Oklahoma City in his own voice. The June warning. The men on the hill.

It’s all in there and you can still read the free PDF from my website.

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And if you would rather listen on the go, you can head to Youtube or Spotify.

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Thank you for being here. For reading and sharing. For keeping the signal.

I love you.

Fuel the Mission ☕