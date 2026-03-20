EKO LOVES YOU
EKO LOVES YOU

EKO LOVES YOU

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King2Savannah's avatar
King2Savannah
8h

Excellent work here EKO.

C.S. Lewis is one of my all time favorite authors.

I remember reading the entire Narnia series as a child and to this day, they remain some of my favorite tomes as the underlying themes are brilliant and poignant then as they are for our world today. Have read the series beginning with, 'Out of the Silent Planet' as well. Excellent books in the study of humanity's struggle of the soul.

I have recently bought fresh copies of the Narnia series so I can read them to my kids one day, even though they are not yet born. Why? Simply because they are beautiful stories written in a way that can bring them along on their journey through life to simplify their understanding of human relations and the true personality of one's soul, redemption, courage, stoicism and the divine love of our Creator.

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Captain Nemo's avatar
Captain Nemo
8h

I am sitting here in another blizzard on March 20th, thrilled to know you are out there writing about the things I think about. The 3 important deaths on the same day--that was news to me.

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