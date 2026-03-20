C.S. Lewis died on November 22, 1963.

You’ve never heard that date attached to his name. You’ve heard it attached to another. Dallas swallowed the day whole. The man who spent thirty years translating the Christian cosmos into language the modern world could receive slipped out while the cameras pointed somewhere else.

He was sixty-four. Kidney failure. He’d been declining for months. His brother Warnie found him collapsed at the foot of his bed in their home at the Kilns, a rambling house on the outskirts of Oxford where the two of them had lived for over thirty years.

The papers barely mentioned it. Aldous Huxley died the same day too. Three deaths in twenty-four hours: Huxley, Lewis, Kennedy. The prophet of pharmacological control, the man who showed the door out, and the president who tried to drag the apparatus into daylight.

They gave him to children. That was the move that worked.

Narnia is magnificent. The Lion, the Witch and the Wardrobe is one of the most effective pieces of theological communication in the English language. Aslan’s death on the Stone Table is the atonement rendered so cleanly that a six-year-old can feel it before a theologian can explain it. Lewis wrote to a girl named Lucy once and said that the whole Narnia series was about Christ, and that by meeting Aslan first, children might recognize Him more easily when they encountered Him in the real world under His real name.

Millions of children met Jesus through a lion and didn’t know it until decades later.

The dangerous books stayed on the shelf.

Before Narnia, before Mere Christianity, before everything the public knows, Lewis wrote The Pilgrim’s Regress.

It was 1933. He’d been a Christian for about two years. An atheist from age fifteen to age thirty-two, converted through a combination of George MacDonald’s imagination, Chesterton’s intellect, and long walks with Tolkien where the Catholic and the reluctant convert argued about myth and truth until Lewis couldn’t hold the door shut anymore.

He described his conversion as being brought in “kicking, struggling, resentful, and darting his eyes in every direction for a chance of escape.” Seventeen years of building the fortress. Every brick an argument. Every argument a wall between him and the thing he could feel pressing against the other side. Then the walls came down, and he didn’t knock them down. They fell. He stood in the rubble and discovered it had been a house the whole time, and the thing pressing from the other side was the owner. It had been home all along, and he’d been standing on the porch for seventeen years with his fists up.

The Pilgrim’s Regress was his first attempt to say what had happened to him. An allegory in the style of John Bunyan. A man named John leaves his homeland, a grim place called Puritania, because he’s seen a vision of an island in the west that fills him with longing. He spends the rest of the book trying to reach it.

Every landscape he crosses is a philosophy. He wanders through the territory of the Romantics, who worship feeling and have no substance beneath it. He passes through the land of the Clever, where intellectuals have explained away every mystery until nothing is left but their own cleverness. He encounters Freudianism, which tells him his longing is just repressed desire. Marxism, which tells him it’s just class anxiety. Aestheticism, which tells him it’s for beauty alone and has no object beyond itself.

Each one names a piece of the longing and mistakes the piece for the whole.

He reaches the island. And when he gets there, he discovers it was the place he came from, Puritania, seen from the other side. The same landscape, unrecognizable because he’s finally seeing it truly.

I found this book on a shelf in a used bookstore when I was thirty. I didn’t know what I was holding. I’d spent most of my twenties in the exact territory Lewis mapped in 1933. The yoga studio at dawn, eyes closed, waiting for the peace that always arrived during the session and evaporated in the parking lot. The political rage that felt like purpose until the election ended and nothing had changed inside.

Then I read this book by a man who’d walked my path seven decades earlier, and every landscape he described was a room I’d already sat in. He’d drawn the map before I was born.

Lewis drew this map in 1933. It’s been out of print more often than in. Almost nobody recommends it. The church prefers Mere Christianity because it’s tidy. The Pilgrim’s Regress is messy, personal, and uncomfortably honest about the inadequacy of every system that isn’t the real thing.

Then came the Space Trilogy, and Lewis left the wardrobe behind entirely.

Out of the Silent Planet, Perelandra, That Hideous Strength. Published between 1938 and 1945. Science fiction. A philologist named Ransom gets kidnapped and taken to Mars.

Except Mars isn’t Mars. It’s Malacandra. And it’s alive. Populated by three species of rational creatures, governed by an angelic intelligence called an Oyarsa, and bathed in a spiritual atmosphere that Ransom can feel on his skin the moment he arrives. The air itself is different. Cleaner. More real. As if Earth’s atmosphere is the diluted version and Malacandra’s is full strength.

Earth, in Lewis’s universe, is Thulcandra. The Silent Planet. Silent because its Oyarsa, its governing angel, rebelled. Went bent. The planet was quarantined. Cut off from the cosmic conversation that every other inhabited world participates in. The other worlds know about Earth. They call it the dark place. The place where the Bent One rules.

Lewis used fiction the way a war correspondent uses a pseudonym: to get the truth past the censors.

In Perelandra, he wrote a scene where his protagonist beats the devil to death with his bare hands on the floor of a cave. Not with logic. Not with scripture. With his fists. The Oxford don who argued beautifully in books and lectures put his hero on the ground and had him fight evil with his body. Because some evil, once you’ve seen it clearly, requires more than words.

Then That Hideous Strength. The third book. Set on Earth. A small English college town. A government agency called N.I.C.E., the National Institute of Co-ordinated Experiments, begins acquiring land, bulldozing villages, and consolidating power under the language of scientific progress and social improvement. Underneath, they’re feeding something old. Something that has been waiting. The Head. A literal severed head, kept alive by technology, channeling something from beyond. The technocratic surface concealing an ancient spiritual transaction.

Lewis published this in 1945, the same year Orwell was writing 1984 and Huxley had already published Brave New World. All three men saw the same thing approaching: institutional power using technology and language to reshape humanity according to a design that had nothing to do with human flourishing. Orwell saw the boot on the face. Huxley saw the pill in the hand. Lewis saw the thing behind both. The spiritual architecture that uses institutions the way a hand uses a glove.

Which brings us to the book nobody reads.

The Abolition of Man. Published 1943. Sixty-eight pages. Three lectures. The most important thing Lewis ever wrote.

It begins with an English textbook for schoolchildren. Lewis doesn’t name it. He calls it The Green Book and calls its authors Gaius and Titius. They’ve written a grammar text that casually, in passing, demolishes the idea that values are real. A student reads that a waterfall is “sublime” and the textbook explains that this isn’t a statement about the waterfall. It’s a statement about the student’s feelings. The waterfall is just water and gravity. The sublimity is in your head.

Lewis spends sixty-eight pages explaining why this is the most dangerous sentence in the English language.

If values are just feelings, they can be reprogrammed. If beauty is just neurology, it can be engineered. If the sense that certain things are sacred is just cultural conditioning, it can be deconditioned. And the people doing the reprogramming, the engineering, the deconditioning stand outside the system. They have no values of their own, because they’ve explained all values away. They are, Lewis writes, “men without chests.” People with intellect and appetite but nothing in between. No capacity to feel what is true before the mind has time to rationalize it away.

We make men without chests and expect from them virtue and enterprise. We laugh at honour and are shocked to find traitors in our midst. We castrate and bid the geldings be fruitful.

The culture didn’t suppress Lewis. It absorbed him. Gave him a category small enough to contain him. Children’s author. Popularizer. The organism can’t destroy an antibody this beloved, so it reclassifies. Files it where it can’t do damage.

Walk into most seminary bookstores. Mere Christianity sits on the recommended shelf, usually next to Screwtape, sometimes beside The Problem of Pain. Walk to the back of the store, past the commentaries and the study Bibles, to the fiction section under the fluorescent buzz where almost nobody browses. That’s where the Space Trilogy lives, spine uncracked. The Abolition of Man might be in the philosophy section, if they stock it at all. Sixty-eight pages. Easy to overlook.

The apparatus doesn’t need a meeting. It needs a category.

The Space Trilogy says Earth is occupied territory. It says the occupation has a spiritual source. It says institutional power at its highest levels serves something that is not human and does not have human interests. And it says this inside a narrative framework that keeps insisting the supernatural world is more real than the one you’re sitting in.

The church’s curriculum never included it. The seminary syllabus inherited the previous generation’s reading list, and the Space Trilogy wasn’t on it. The academy had already filed Lewis under popularizer, and the Space Trilogy didn’t change the filing. A man who believed in miracles and said so in public, now claiming to see angelic hierarchies and occupied planets. Easy to leave off the syllabus. Easy to forget.

Narnia stayed. A nice story about a lion.

The rest went to the back shelf. The occupied planet. The quarantine. The angelic hierarchies. The institutional evil wearing a lab coat. The sixty-eight-page demolition of the philosophy that was about to eat the Western world. All filed under fiction, which is the polite word for things we’d rather not take seriously.

Lewis described his conversion as coming home. The reluctant convert who spent seventeen years as an atheist, convinced that the universe was cold machinery, discovering that the cold machinery was a house and someone had left the lights on for him.

He spent the next thirty years leaving lights on for others. Narnia for the children who needed to meet the lion before they could recognize the King. Mere Christianity and Screwtape for the skeptics and the curious. The Space Trilogy for the ones who needed the whole map. The cosmology, the war, the occupied planet, the rebellion, the rescue. The Abolition of Man for the ones who could see what was coming and needed someone to confirm they weren’t crazy.

MacDonald baptized his imagination. Chesterton baptized his intellect. Tolkien kept watch at the door while the reluctant convert stopped running. And Lewis took everything they gave him and built a transmission tower that reached fifty million people who had no idea they were receiving.

Start with The Pilgrim’s Regress if you left the building and haven’t found your way back. It’s the map of your own journey, drawn by a man who took it seventy years before you.

Start with Out of the Silent Planet if you’ve ever suspected this world is cut off from something bigger. Read it as report. See what happens.

Start with The Abolition of Man if you can feel something wrong with the modern world but can’t name it. Sixty-eight pages. Lewis names it.

Then, if you want, go back to Narnia. Read it again as an adult. The lion is bigger than you remember.

Lewis recovered his imagination before he recovered his faith. MacDonald reached him through story before argument could touch him. The creative faculty was the door. It’s always the door.

Lewis built the tower. Fifty million people received what no sermon could deliver. But he never built the practice. He never showed you how to open the door yourself.

Someone else did. A Catholic woman in Taos who got sober in 1978 and sat at a kitchen table with a pen and three blank pages and discovered that the door Lewis walked through has a key. And the key is in your handwriting.

Next week.

He died on November 22, 1963, while the world looked the other direction. His brother Warnie sat down that night and opened his diary. “And so the one closest and most intimate friend of the last thirty years has gone.”

The funeral was small. The cameras stayed on Dallas.

Warnie closed the diary. The Kilns was quiet for the first time in thirty years.

<3EKO

If you read EVE this week. Thank you. If it moved you, a review is the single most powerful thing you can do for this work. A sentence is enough. It tells Amazon’s algorithm to show the book to the next person who needs it.

Leave a Review on Amazon

Haven’t read it yet? It’s free.

Buy Me a Coffee

Thanks for sticking with me this week.

The next episode of the Nazarene drops Sunday evening.

I love you.