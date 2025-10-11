EKO LOVES YOU

Steven Douglas
Oct 11

Four years ago in Saigon I got the hospital test results back. Malignant carcinoma, stage 3 or 4, Sigmoid colon. It was just information. I didn't taste it. My immediate response: "It may be my time to move on." It wasn't. Everyone's twinkle in time we call 'this life' will end. As Red said in The Shawshank Redemption, "Get busy living or get busy dying." And, as my hopefully King once said, "Let the dead bury their dead: but go thou and preach the kingdom of God." So that's what I do. Jesus' Gospel of the Kingdom, the law and the prophets. Nothing more or less. No fear of death.

Jefff G.
Oct 11

Couldn't agree more. I suggest reading two books by John Burke regarding NDE's (Near Death Experiences) that are fully documented; 1) Imagine the God in Heaven, and 2) Imagine Heaven. I know for a fact Jesus is real because he appeared and spoke to me nearly 60 years ago. I was into the "Sex, Drugs, and Rock & Roll" culture of the times and at about 15 years old was doing far too many drugs. One day Jesus appeared (NOT a hallucination - I know too well what those are) and his countenance was that of a person that you just knew, no matter how big a bad-ass you think you are, you just DON'T f*ck with him! And I'm a Viet Nam era USMC vet and I still feel the same. Anyway, he spoke five words in voice that went directly into my head..."this is not for you"...that if actually vocalized would have shaken the ground I stood on. From that day forward I was unable to get high on that drug. Period. Fast-forward to 2014. My ex-wife and I were getting together and I flew out to meet her in Texas. While staying in a hotel I got up to pee. As I walked through the bathroom to return to the bedroom I glanced in the mirror. I couldn't believe my eyes. I called out to my wife and said "come here and tell me what you see" (I didn't mention a golden, intricately woven crown on my head). When she came into the bathroom she nearly collapsed as she saw what I saw without any mention of it. I don't pretend to know what it all means..but I do know these events occurred exactly as described.

