EKO LOVES YOU

EKO LOVES YOU

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Consciousness Observer's avatar
Consciousness Observer
1dEdited

Dear EKO,

I, too, am uncertain about the spiritual legal aspects, and really, most of what you just described. For us Westerners, once "Churched", once "programmed," an entire rethinking is the only way to be cleared from the past mental control systems. When the truth arises in our consciousness, as it did in Jesus, religious terminology is unnecessary and unhelpful. Truth needs no religious terms. The light shines in the darkness, a seed was sewn. Easy to understand, and wholly relatable for the non-religious, or the culture of any day or time.

Using traditional Christian-themed terminology moves people away from the universal examples of Jesus' actions, into just one more insider-outsider dichotomy. The Buddhist cannot relate to these foreign concepts. It is too late for this approach. Martin Luther saw something; did he even see a fraction of what we have the opportunity to see today?

Sola scriptura was some improvement over the papal sale of indulgences. But this universal consciousness that is rising is far outside of the bounds of books, text, dogma, and creeds. Any text, scripture, creed, dogma, or book to be valid in our own experience must be assimilated in the heart, not the head. Heart first.

Be patient, the heart knows the way.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
N. S.'s avatar
N. S.
1d

The evil machine must and will fall.

Our Father has told us so.

Love your writings.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
23 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 EKO
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture