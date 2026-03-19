She woke on stone.

You know the story. Everybody knows the story. The garden, the serpent, the apple, the fall. Sunday school flannel board. The woman who ruined everything because she couldn’t keep her hands off the one thing she was told not to touch.

You’ve carried that story your whole life. You’ve carried the woman in it.

What if the story you were told is the scar tissue over a wound nobody wanted you to see?

There were two of them. Sent here. Not born here. Commissioned for a planet that had been quarantined for two hundred thousand years after the chain of command fractured. They arrived to a world that had been eating itself since before they were formed, and the welcome party was two old men with bronze knives who hadn’t smiled since the last century.

The wall was already built when they got there. Forty feet of brick and stone across the neck of a peninsula, separating what was left of the mission from what was left of the world. On the other side: drums. Fires in the hills. A hunger that had been building for a hundred thousand years.

She built clinics. Mothers carried their sick children three miles in the heat to reach her. She touched their foreheads and sometimes the fever broke and sometimes it didn’t. Her husband built walls. Measured mortar. Checked drainage. He was the best engineer on the planet and he could not hear his wife say I am lonely without reaching for a census tablet.

She said it once. He crossed the room. Took her face in both hands. Hands that could crush limestone.

Go rest. You’ve worked all day. I’ll finish the census.

A child named Kesse came to the clinic with a fever. Four years old. The compound to save her was in a cabinet ten feet away. The magistrate’s office was closed for the Sabbath. The deputy didn’t have authorization. The authorization arrived on the morning the child died.

The mother walked out through the gate carrying her dead daughter wrapped in the only thing Eve was permitted to give without a form.

You have watched a system kill someone it was designed to protect. You have stood ten feet from the thing that would fix it and been told the procedure doesn’t allow it.

She screamed too. She just didn’t make a sound.

A man appeared. He had data. Projections. The numbers showed the population degrading toward permanent collapse. The window for intervention was closing. He had a plan that didn’t involve three thousand years of waiting.

She listened. She was sitting on the parapet of the western wall with her legs over the edge, crying without knowing it, and he said tell me and she said tell me and neither of them understood that the certainty driving both of them had been planted by someone who never enters a room without leaving something behind.

The man she met by the river was not what she expected. He had a scar from his temple to the hinge of his mouth. He had carried eleven children out of a quarantine tent on his back. He believed survival was something you earned with your hands, and he looked at her the way a man looks at a fire when he’s deciding whether to trust it.

She trusted.

The light died in her hands first. Fingertips. Wrists. Shoulders. It gathered at her chest, one bright knot, and pulsed twice, and went dark. Her skin turned the color of the women who carried water from the spring. The women who buried their children.

She ran home. Thorns on her ankles. Blood on the white stone. Red now. Ordinary.

Her husband was sitting at the table. He already knew. He had felt the thread snap at midnight. He sat in the dark and held still the way a man holds still when the physician is not yet finished.

She fell to her knees on the stone floor and told him everything. He listened. He walked to the window. He said:

I failed you. I was counting bricks while you were drowning.

Then he walked west.

You have loved someone enough to let the mission fail. You have lived inside a silence where God used to speak and kept walking anyway.

This is the oldest story on earth. The real one. Before the flannel board got to it. A mother who watched children die and couldn’t stand it anymore. An engineer who measured the cost of immortality without his wife and found a number that didn’t exist.

They walked east. Into the dark country. Into history. Into us.

Behind them, in the grass where she had knelt, a single violet flower was blooming.

It would be dead by morning. But for now, it was there.

<3EKO

Eve: The Garden Gambit is live now in paperback. Unsealed Archives #10.

For the ones who chose love and lost everything. And for the ones who chose love and lost nothing, and don’t know why.

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We walk east together.

I love you.