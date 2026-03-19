EKO LOVES YOU
EKO LOVES YOU

EKO LOVES YOU

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ewnme's avatar
ewnme
24m

Didn't read the entire article. Headline, of course, was a put off. Just a little item in those texts that, once again, blame all of humanities woes on a woman LOL. Thanks for all your work tho.

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1 reply by EKO
Eric Sowers's avatar
Eric Sowers
16m

If Adam and Eve were Cajuns they’d have eaten the snake instead and we’d all still live in Paradise.

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