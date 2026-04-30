EKO LOVES YOU

EKO LOVES YOU

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Dr. Joe P.'s avatar
Dr. Joe P.
3h

Stirring message!

I’m 75 and understand exactly what you’re saying.

I’m getting up right now and going somewhere and doing something.

🙏

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Conscious Observer's avatar
Conscious Observer
3h

EKO,

What a fine article. We need reminders to live intentionally.

Thank you,

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