EKO LOVES YOU

EKO LOVES YOU

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Ron Purcell's avatar
Ron Purcell
2h

Congratulations on discovering the UNEDITED Jesus, the One who strips away the masks and makes us more transparent. The upward path is rocky and rough, but the end is assured.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
TriTorch's avatar
TriTorch
2h

You got it Eko, politics is binary mind control:

The media - both news and entertainment - have now politicized nearly everything in our society as an extremely powerful mechanism of control.

Politicization is so effective at manipulating the populace because most people emotionally connect their personal belief system to the belief system of their political party, and so then any attack on their party - legitimate or otherwise - is interpreted by their brain as an attack on themselves. Reason and logic then jump out the nearest window as raw emotion takes the helm, thus making them even more susceptible to the predatory controlling influences.

Excerpt from: https://tritorch.substack.com/p/there-is-something-way-bigger-going

"There is something way bigger going on when you can divide everyone in the entire world into an 'us vs them' mentality on almost every single subject." —Prevensilk

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
16 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2025 EKO · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture