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UncleMac's avatar
UncleMac
1d

I am Canadian but my wife is Texan so we split out time between two countries; winter in Texas is more forgiving than Canada and summer in Canada likewise.

So when I got word of my father's sudden and unexpected death of a ruptured aneurysm in his abdominal aorta in Canada on January 1st 2021, I was two time zones away, just before midnight on December 31st 2020 in Texas.

When I prepared to fly back to Canada, the airlines cautioned me that some provinces (including mine) were barring incoming passengers. I called and I was denied entry. My elderly mother has three sisters still alive; they were denied entry as well.

The memory of watching the video feed of Dad's funeral with everyone uselessly "social distancing" wearing masks still makes me angry and sorrowful. And it appears no-one will ever be held accountable for turning the world upside-down over a bad flu.

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James Strasma's avatar
James Strasma
1d

One thing I remember my mom saying, that no parent would say today was this: "I don't care where you go, but don't come home until 5PM."

The freedom we had as free-range kids is hard to even imagine today.

The slide I liked most at a city park a block from my home and visited regularly on my own at age 5 would never be allowed today. Easily 10 feet in the air with minimal guard rails.

At age 12, to get a Boy Scout merit badge, I went on a 50 mile bicycle ride all over our county. No one knew where I was. No one was with me, and I had no way to summon help if needed.

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