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Lee's avatar
Lee
6h

"Then AMF (the bowling equipment manufacturer) bought the company and nearly killed it."

(They also owned the Electrolux vacuum cleaner company then, too.)

I remember one story from this period. New Harleys on the showroom floor and there being a piece of cardboard placed under it to catch the oil drips from the engine. From a new machine.

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Marcia Beauchamp's avatar
Marcia Beauchamp
5h

Wow. What an awesome post. As a 70 year old boomer who is about to drop a new engine in my sweet little manual transmission 2004 Scion xB, I salute every sentence!

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