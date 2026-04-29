EKO LOVES YOU

EKO LOVES YOU

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Barbara Doyle's avatar
Barbara Doyle
10h

EKO, after the last couple of months reading every essay, it seems that you have a gift for genuinely inhabiting the persona of the individual you are writing about. Uncanny, how you make it feel so real for the reader. We experience an intimate feeling of actually being there in time and place. You've taken your readers on a ride covering multiple centuries with the ease of one who has seemingly been on site, exactly when each story started. You've provided quite an adventure in time travel. Thank you for a great ride. Today's story on John really pulled at the heartstrings of what might have been possible.

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Ron Purcell's avatar
Ron Purcell
7h

We both know Who the "Gatekeepers" will ultimately have to deal with. But do they know? If not, then they don't know much after all.

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