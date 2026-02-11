EKO LOVES YOU
HagarTHorrible
2h

As a 1960's societal mis-fit...I followed the reporting on the UnaBomber from the initial bombing in the late '70s, through the '80s into the conclusion in the '90s. His story, and the TRUE STORY of Tim McVey, tell us more than the murder and mayhem that they perpetrated...they tell us about the dark corners of our American system, our government, that will create such men for the weaponization of deep, acute KNOWLEDGE! Kazinsky and McVey were victims before they became killers. Allen Dulles gave his own son into this system! Like Lady MacBeth trying to clean her bloody hands..."Out, out damned spot!" We will never be free of our collective sins!

Amy J Schlosser
3h

💞

