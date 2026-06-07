They watched him for thirty years and saw a carpenter.

When he finally stood up to speak in his hometown synagogue, the people who had known him all his life had one thing to say, and scripture kept it.

Is not this the carpenter?

The man standing up front was the man who fixed their roofs and built their tables. Thirty years in a town small enough that everyone knew everyone, and that is the whole impression he left.

The record barely gives us more than the neighbors got. Mark opens at the river. John opens before time began and then cuts to the river. Matthew gives you a birth and an escape. Luke gives you a birth, one afternoon at twelve, and a single sentence to cover everything else.

The child grew.

For two thousand years we have stood at the edge of that silence and called it holy and left it alone. But somebody lived those years. A real boy woke up every morning in a poor house. He learned a trade. He buried someone. He wanted things he could not have. And whatever those years actually held, the people watching daily saw a tradesman. The most extraordinary interior in history passed for ordinary for three decades. That is either the least interesting fact in the gospels or the most important one.

People have tried to fill the silence before. The early attempts survive, and they are strange reading: a child striking a playmate dead with a word, clay sparrows brought to life with a clap. The church read those pages and threw them out, and the church was right. They solved the silence by making him a boy wizard. The silence is not asking for magic. It is asking for a person.

So the years stayed empty. It took me a long time to see what they actually are: the only part of his life you have lived. You were not at the river. You were not on the water. But unrecorded years in a crowded house, carrying weight nobody sees, becoming yourself in a place too small for what you carry: that is not his hidden life. That is yours.

He taught in stories. He learned that from his own scriptures: Nathan told David about a poor man and a lamb, and the king walked into the story and met himself. A sermon asks you to agree. A story asks you to sit down inside it. What changed me was seeing the man: dust on his forearms, a mother calling him in for dinner, the tools, the debt, the girl at the well. The gospels leave the silent years silent. I wrote into that silence because that is where the Father showed up for me. In a real life.

So I wrote it as one.

A boy growing up poor with seven brothers and sisters, a father who works himself toward an early grave, a debt that never closes, a village that decides he is ordinary, and a boy who lets them, because being ordinary is the only way to survive being what he is. Nothing supernatural happens in the book. A real boy becomes himself, and the cost of that is the whole story.

This book is fiction. It says so. It lives under scripture. Its only job is to send you back to the gospels with your eyes open. If you finish it and the man in Luke suddenly has weight and a voice and calluses, then it did what it was built to do.

Some of you have been reading this story here for months.

You read the stable scene the week it posted. You wrote to me when Joseph came home on the cart. Those letters kept me going. I published this the old way. Dickens way. One episode at a time while it was still warm. Readers caught what the carpenter’s silence meant before I said it out loud, and that changed the next chapter. So if the book feels like someone was reading over my shoulder, it was.

Today the first movement is finished and bound. The Nazarene: Son of Man is out. Fifteen chapters. Bethlehem to the road out of Nazareth. Four of them new. The ending lives only in the book.

Read the Nazarene

Four volumes planned and the next few episodes are already drafted.

This one is the hidden years. Next is the far country. Then the rising kingdom. Then the final hour, and what comes after it. You know how the story ends. I am going to take you there the long way, on foot.

This is my favorite thing I have ever made, and I will be finishing it over the next six to nine months. Thank you for taking this journey with me.

It is going to be an adventure.

Weekly serialization returns soon. Season Two. Free here. It begins exactly where the book ends.

He leaves Nazareth on the last page.

Before I hit publish, I prayed over the book.

You may as well see the whole prayer:

Father, this is the story of Your Son, told the way I heard it. I wrote it for the one who left the building and kept Him. I place it where it may be found, and I leave the harvest with You. The letter is written. Now I walk.

The road is where I will see you next.

<3EKO

The Nazarene: Son of Man is live. Volume One of four.

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