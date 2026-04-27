EKO LOVES YOU

EKO LOVES YOU

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Silvija's avatar
Silvija
2h

You have me vibrating from your words - Are you HE? Were you there with HIM? How else could you know so clearly? I visualize what you say and see the words come to life like a movie on screen where I am a quiet participant in the background -

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