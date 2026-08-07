EKO LOVES YOU

EKO LOVES YOU

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Sibyl Biles.'s avatar
Sibyl Biles.
8d

So well written, as if we are right there. Thank you

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karenbery2's avatar
karenbery2
8d

If we didn’t know the past and future of these people, wouldn’t it be an ordinary day? When a complete stranger talks to me at Walmart and tells me their husband or wife or son died, I tell them how I felt and what I did when my husband and son died many years ago and after some discussion we both feel better. Is that a miracle or an ordinary occurrence? I consider it a gift that people talk to me about it. I tell them that I pray daily and ask for help and guidance and it always shows up and whatever happens is the way it should be. Life seems so much easier if we can accept what we have and be happy with it.

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