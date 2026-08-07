The River

John’s hand stopped above the water.

The man waiting before him had come down through the crowd and left a closed book in a travel bag above the waterline. He wore a road cloak gone pale at the shoulders and dark at the hem. Mud covered his sandals. His brothers James and Jude stood behind him in the shallows. The people made room for him without being asked, then closed behind him.

John had put farmers under that morning. A tax collector. Two soldiers who left their sword belts with a boy on the bank. He had taken each by the wrist, set one hand between the shoulders, and lowered the body into the Jordan. The work had found its rhythm before the sun cleared the reeds.

James and Jude had come to him one after the other. James went under fighting the current with both feet. Jude let the river take his weight and came up with his hair across his eyes. They moved into the shallows and waited for their brother.

Now the rhythm broke.

The current pressed brown water around John’s knees. His raised hand fell to his side.

Yeshua stepped off the mud.

The first shelf dropped under his weight. Water climbed from his shins to his thighs. His mother’s cloak spread behind him, caught the current, and pulled hard enough to turn one shoulder.

John reached out before the river could.

His hand closed around Yeshua’s forearm. Yeshua found the lower shelf with his foot and stood before him.

The bank waited.

John shook his head.

“Why have you come into the water?”

“For what you give here.”

John released his arm. “I have need to receive it from you.”

He stepped aside.

Yeshua moved with him until they stood beyond the nearest listeners. The river made small sounds against the wet wool between them.

“John.”

The wild man looked at him.

“You were given this work.”

“To make ready.”

“Then make me ready.”

John’s mouth opened. Nothing came.

Up the bank, a woman shifted a sleeping child from one hip to the other. One of the soldiers looked toward the sword belt he had left behind. Andrew stood ankle-deep at the edge with a coil of reed rope in his hands. His eyes moved from John’s empty hands to the man waiting in front of him.

Yeshua held out his wrist.

John took it.

The cloak made the first problem. Wet wool could pull a man sideways before his shoulders reached the water. John had seen it happen to old men who locked their knees and women who would not release a child until the last moment. He gathered the loose cloth and folded it across Yeshua’s chest.

The second problem ran beneath them. The winter current had cut a narrow channel beside the gravel bar. John’s rear foot found the hard rim. His forward foot tested the silt and sank to the ankle.

He drew Yeshua two steps upstream.

There the bottom held.

John placed Yeshua’s right hand across the folded cloak. He took the wrist with his left hand and set his right palm behind the shoulder blades. Yeshua let his weight come against it.

John bent one knee.

The river rose over the road dust at Yeshua’s waist. It reached the line of his ribs. His head tipped back. The crowd, the reeds, and the white noon sky narrowed against the brown surface.

John lowered him.

Water closed over Yeshua’s face.

The road cloak pulled once in the current. John shifted his rear heel against the gravel rim and held the body beneath the surface for one measured breath.

Then he brought him up.

Water broke from Yeshua’s hair and beard. He drew air and stood with both hands open at his sides.

The river ran around the four men.

This is my beloved Son. I am well pleased with him.

Yeshua lifted his face.

John’s hand remained under his arm. His fingers tightened against the wet cloth.

Behind Yeshua, James caught Jude’s wrist.

A child coughed. Andrew looked toward the child. The soldier bent to wash mud from his heel. Behind him, the line of waiting people leaned forward to see why John had stopped.

There was nothing above the river but the hard white light.

Yeshua lowered his head.

John removed his hand.

Yeshua stepped past him toward the bank.

No one moved to touch him. A woman drew her child out of his path. The tax collector who had wept in the water earlier wiped his face again and watched the Galilean pass.

Yeshua reached the bag above the waterline. He opened it only far enough to check the book. The leather cover was dry. He tied the bag shut, drew the strap over his shoulder, and wrung the lower edge of the cloak once.

John was still in the river.

James stepped toward Yeshua.

Jude kept hold of his brother’s wrist.

Yeshua looked at the road east, then at the two wet men.

Yeshua raised one hand. He looked back toward John.

James looked toward the river. John had lowered his head.

Jude released his brother’s wrist.

Yeshua took the eastward track alone.

A man at the front of the line stepped down from the mud.

John raised one palm.

“Tomorrow.”

The man stopped.

“Come back at noon.”

The people looked from John to the wet traveler securing his bag. Questions rose behind them. John stepped onto the bank, took the reed rope from Andrew, and ran it between two stakes across the entrance to the water.

Andrew held the second stake while John drove it deeper with a stone.

“Is the work finished?” Andrew asked.

John struck the stake again.

“For today.”

He gave the rope back and walked after Yeshua.

The eastward track climbed away from the ford through tamarisk and low thorn. Yeshua had gone beyond the last tents before John caught him. John came beside him breathing hard, the wet hair garment striking his legs.

“When our mothers carried us,” John said, “a messenger came to mine.”

Yeshua kept walking.

John told it without stopping. The promise made before either child had drawn breath. The visit between the women. The words his mother had kept through all her years and given him until he could repeat them without losing one.

At the first rise, Yeshua stopped.

The river lay below them. Andrew was turning the waiting people back toward the road. A woman lifted her child over the rope. The soldiers fastened their belts. John stood beside Yeshua with river mud drying white on his shins.

“Now I know,” John said.

Yeshua adjusted the strap of the bag.

John waited.

No answer came.

He reached for Yeshua’s wrist, the one he had held in the river. His fingers touched it once and fell away.

Yeshua turned east.

John stayed on the rise until the tamarisk took the road from view. Then he went down toward the river, where Andrew was coiling the rope for tomorrow.

Beyond the last thorn, Mary’s road cloak swung against Yeshua’s legs.

Water fell from its hem into the dust as he walked east.

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