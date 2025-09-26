EKO LOVES YOU

EKO LOVES YOU

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Howard R Music's avatar
Howard R Music
Sep 26

Again, I am in awe. I accepted Christ years ago but always felt out of place around organized religion. You are beautiful.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply
Ken Smith's avatar
Ken Smith
Sep 26

Wherein you are mentioned prominently:

https://smilink53.substack.com/p/a-heartfelt-thank-you

Thank you so much for all you do.

You've helped me through a dark time. "If it saves one life" indeed.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
62 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 EKO
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture