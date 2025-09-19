JESUS FREQUENCY: Volume I Now Available
A personal exploration of patterns I've been recognizing between Jesus's original teachings and the religion that followed.
Friends,
After spending months investigating political and economic machines, I found myself drawn to older questions. Questions about how revolutionary movements become the very institutions they meant to replace.
Questions many of you have been asking alongside me.
This work began as personal study. Trying to understand why millions are leaving churches…
