EKO LOVES YOU

EKO LOVES YOU

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Butte Bill's avatar
Butte Bill
4h

The Jesus from Sunday school felt as real as Santa Claus. Your books make him feel like a neighbor I’d like to know. Thank you.

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1 reply by EKO
Robert McGhee's avatar
Robert McGhee
4h

Cannot agree with "Butte Bill" more. Your works have helped me see possibilities I hadn't even wondered about. Thank you so very much.

Yes, if you would, please let me read your new book by sending a link. Would really appreciate it.

God Bless.

RMM

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