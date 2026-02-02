EKO LOVES YOU
Bruce Wyman
Thoughtful, insightful, courageous.

You truly live and walk with Christ. Through your words, God speaks to all of us. You are a blessing to this world. Thank you for what you do and who you are.

Wild Bill
P.P.S. A new Budweiser commercial. A horse and an eagle. No sign of Dylan Mulvaney or the evil that represented.

You are right, EKO. The times have changed. The pendulum is swinging back. You can sense it in the air. Much faster than we thought.

All of us, all of us here anyway, knew that this day would come. We did not know when, or if we would live to see it -- but we knew. Now we should enjoy it, but always remember that as Ronald Reagan once said: “Freedom is never more than one generation away from extinction. We didn't pass it to our children in the bloodstream. It must be fought for, protected, and handed on for them to do the same, or one day we will spend our sunset years telling our children and our children's children what it was once like in the United States, where men were free.”

