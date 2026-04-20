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Antonia's avatar
Antonia
6hEdited

What a synch. I finished reading the Ethiopian Book of Enoch yesterday.

It is the only Book that describes what happened to the daughters of the fallen angels.

The others only mention the sons, the giants, the Nephilim.

Nothing about the daughters.

But when you have sex, you have daughters too, don't you?

The daughters were not giants. They were exquisite and beautiful. The size of a human. They could tempt any man. Most of them hid in the waters.

The Vatican was afraid of the feminine energy. They still are.

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DonahuePapa's avatar
DonahuePapa
8h

My biggest issue with Christian Fiction is that demonstrably false assertions are presented as historical facts. For example the Book of Enoch wasn’t written by Enoch. It is part of a collection of extant 2nd Temple literature written many centuries after Enoch lived.

The book of Enoch wasn’t written not considered part of the Jewish Canon. It was ultimately rejected by the Early Church, long before any Church Synod voted. But it is presented here are something that was taken out of the Canon hundreds of years after it had been considered part of the Canon. A couple ECFs argued that since it is quoted in scripture that it might be considered scripture. However, the Bible quotes, paraphrases and draws allusions or echoes from over 140 non-canonical books including the very Pagan, “The Baal Cycle.” Would any reasonable person conclude that The Baal Cycle is therefore scripture? Two Coptic Sects in Ethiopia created their own biblical canon that not only includes The Book of Enoch, but also a half-dozen other non-canonical texts that most Christians have never heard of.

When reading Christian Fiction that contains these and other false ideas, are the readers being deceived? When writers of Christian Fiction include ideas that are part of Gnostic beliefs rather than Christianity is the Gospel being undermined? That is my caution to the consumers of Christian Fiction.

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