EKO LOVES YOU
EKO LOVES YOU

EKO LOVES YOU

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Captain Nemo's avatar
Captain Nemo
28m

I notice the similarities between this entity not eating food for 40 years and the recent findings in the Epstein files concerning JE, the "jerky" and his assistant mentioning that JE was going to start eating real food again. We all grew up thinking the stories of monsters were fables...

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Anna's avatar
Anna
1h

Clearly, you are a captivating writer, one of the best! But, the question in the back of my mind is, how much is imaginative construct, and how much is factual?

I believe I have all your kindle books to date, because your writing style pulls the reader in, which I like. But how do you know about what you write?

Thank you, as always.

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