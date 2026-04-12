EKO LOVES YOU
EKO LOVES YOU

EKO LOVES YOU

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Barbara Doyle's avatar
Barbara Doyle
10h

EKO, I was so moved by your telling of this story that I gladly submitted a review to Amazon. The very least I could do for receiving this unexpected but greatly appreciated gift. One could not read Mandala without encountering unexpected tears starting to flow. You are blessed with a gift for writing that can stun the reader in the most magical way. leaving them with an all new appreciation of what passes great story telling. Bravo!!

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Paddy K.'s avatar
Paddy K.
13h

I feel blessed to have come across your writings this past year. As a person raised in the Catholic tradition, I always felt a deep love for Christ, but never resonated with the Church itself. I left the church in my teens to come in my later years to the scriptures of the Vedantic texts. There is historical evidence that Jesus traveled to the East during his undocumented 7 years of travel, where it seems clear that he awakened to the true nature of reality having been influenced by the Vedic teachings. Never born, never die, that we are pure consciousness in a non-dual world. Your writing in this story is brilliant weaving the sickness of Mary's schizophrenia as a result of the rape, to Jesus' compassion helping her to heal, to Jesus' "rising" confirming to Mary and his Apostles of the true nature of reality. Thank you for re-introducing me back to my love for Christ and what he brought to our own understanding of reality itself. You are another Apostle for the present age. Thank you~

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