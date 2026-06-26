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diane's avatar
diane
7h

Agreed. I wasn't born until 1955 but, I studied McCarthy very carefully. I believed his words even though not all of his actions. I think he got hijacked in his quest to reveal the true state of the state. Typical of the evil that continues to surround us today. Hiding in the shadows. Afraid of the light.

I also believe that GOD has great plans for this nation and the world. The evil will be shown for what it is and how it behaves. How we deal with it is our choice. I think we'll make the correct choice and push back evil for a bit. Until GOD removes the restrainer. All I know is I don't want to be here when that happens.

Thank you, EKO. Once again a subject close to my heart and vindication to my family that I may appear crazy but, I'm as crazy as a fox.

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PapayaSF's avatar
PapayaSF
8h

Anyone interested in McCarthy should also read Blacklisted by History: The Untold Story of Senator Joe McCarthy and His Fight Against America's Enemies by M. Stanton Evans. I will blow your mind.

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