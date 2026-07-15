EKO LOVES YOU

EKO LOVES YOU

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Patricia's avatar
Patricia
13h

I love the way you write. I have just bought your book and I listened to Tesla on your channel on YouTube - it was truly inspiring. Keep up your great work.

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Constance See's avatar
Constance See
20h

RE: photo verification to vote, all you need in MT is a Costco membership card with your photo on it. I took the course at the Flathead Election office and it was confirmed.

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