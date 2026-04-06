I almost didn’t do them.

Before I told you about any of this, I sat down and tried it myself. First Monday. Alarm went off at 5:15 and the Accuser was already awake.

You write all day and night. You don’t need this.

You have articles to finish and books to ship.

This is self-indulgent. Get back to work.

I made coffee. Sat down with a notebook I found in a drawer. Wrote three pages of nothing. What I had to do that week. Chest and shoulders at the gym. Whether to make the kids lunches or let them buy. A half paragraph about being tired that went nowhere.

I closed it. Didn’t read it back. Drank my coffee. Felt like I wasted forty minutes.

Tuesday was worse. Barely filled two pages. Wrote “I have nothing to say” for most of the third. Wednesday I nearly skipped. Thursday I wrote about my dad and didn’t plan it and filled six pages before my son was up.

Four days. Two were boring. One was empty. One went somewhere I wasn’t expecting.

That was my first week. If yours went differently, good. If yours looks exactly like mine, also good. The topsoil has to come out first. The punch lists and the meal prep and the weather and the “I don’t know why I’m doing this.” Cameron calls it the compost pile. All of it goes in. Over time, it breaks down. The soil gets fertile. But not this week. This week you just show up.

A few things I learned sitting there at 5:30 in the dark:

Any notebook works. Don’t go shopping for the right one. That’s resistance wearing a shopping cart.

Forty-five minutes the first week. Thirty once you stop fighting it. If you have to wake up earlier, wake up earlier.

Three full pages. Even if the last one is garbage. Especially if the last one is garbage. Underneath it is everything you’ve been too busy to hear.

Safety

Cameron says creative recovery begins with safety. The internal kind. The belief that you’re allowed to make something. That you won’t be punished for it. That taking thirty minutes before dawn to put a pen to paper with no agenda is not a betrayal of everything else you’re responsible for.

Most of you already believe in God. You pray. You know the Father is real.

What you might not believe is that He wants you to make things.

You’ve been told your job is to serve. To hold things together. To be faithful. And you have been. You’ve been faithful for decades. The question the Pages are asking is: faithful to what?

God spoke creation into being. He looked at what He made and said it was good. Not useful. Not efficient. Good.

When you make something, when you write or paint or cook a meal nobody asked for or sing in your car with the windows up, you’re doing what He does. You’re imaging the One who made you. The Accuser says that’s selfish. He’s been saying it since the garden. He told the first woman she wasn’t enough as she was.

Creating is selfish.

Play is the opposite of faithfulness.

Stay busy. Stay useful.

He’s wrong.

I’ll tell you something. When I started writing about Jesus and creativity instead of politics, people filed chargebacks on their subscriptions. Fraud claims. I got emails telling me they liked me better when I covered elections and exposés exclusively. The Accuser doesn’t just whisper at 5:15 in the morning. He shows up in your inbox. He shows up in the culture. He shows up every time you refresh the feed looking for the latest decode, the latest drop, the latest reason to stay anxious.

Your President told you what to do. Follow God. Go to church. Love your family. Read your Bible. That’s it. That was the instruction. Everything else is noise dressed up as urgency.

Morning Pages aren’t a break from the mission. They’re the mission at the altitude nobody’s watching. You sit down in the dark with a notebook and you listen. Not to the news. Not to the decodes. To the still small voice.

This Week: Blurts

Pay attention to what surfaces in the Pages when you’re not trying. Not the to-do lists. The other stuff. The things that slip out between the complaints and the schedules.

I want to paint again.

I miss singing.

I should call my sister.

I used to write poetry in a spiral notebook and I hid it in a drawer and nobody ever asked to read it.

Cameron calls these blurts. Three pages of longhand every morning and sooner or later something real shows up between the workout splits and what you need at the store.

Write down three blurts this week. Don’t act on them yet. Just notice. Write them on a card or a sticky note on your bathroom mirror. Pay attention to what your hand is telling you when your mind isn’t watching.

The Lineage

Lewis was an atheist at nineteen. Lost his mother at nine. English boarding schools he described as hell. By Oxford he’d decided God was a story for children.

Then he read George MacDonald’s Phantastes. A wandering fairy romance by a Scottish minister who’d been kicked out of his pulpit for suggesting God might be too kind to damn anyone forever.

Lewis said the book baptized his imagination. Not his intellect. That held out for another ten years. His imagination went first. Something in MacDonald’s pages made a safe passage for a truth Lewis wasn’t ready to say out loud.

Sixty million copies later and it started because a dead man’s novel made a safe space for one angry teenager’s imagination.

That’s what the Pages are doing. You don’t have to believe it works. You just have to show up at 5:30 with a pen and a bad attitude and see what happens.

What blurts showed up for you this week? What surprised you on the page?

You don’t have to share. But if you name one in the comments, someone reading this will feel less alone.

<3 EKO