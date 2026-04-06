EKO LOVES YOU
EKO LOVES YOU

EKO LOVES YOU

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Chriss Hammerschmidt's avatar
Chriss Hammerschmidt
8m

I started on Friday. Wrote one page on Friday. Wrote one page all crunched together, so decided to space it out a little more and wrote three pages the next 3 days. I struggle with isolation and from not hearing from my kids.

This reminded me that my sign (Pisces) aligns with me liking solitude. I am also sensitive and artistic, wise, compassionate. It reminds me that I am who I am. God gave me lonely times in my youth and it was hard to connect to people. But as I have grown older, I find it easier to connect with people. It is easier to remember that I also did not always call my mom or let her know where I am and it is important to let your kids be free to become who they are meant to become because of God's design.

It is hard for a mother to let go and become her own person, especially when she has raised kids since she was 19. My creativity will be my child. It is slowly developing but I am taking chances, learning new things, and learning to be kind to others again.

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Brenda Fisher's avatar
Brenda Fisher
10m

Lamentations 3:22-23. It states, "The steadfast love of the Lord never ceases; his mercies never come to an end; they are new every morning; great is your faithfulness" (ESV).

Bible Gateway

Your words remind me of God's mercy.

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