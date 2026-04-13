EKO LOVES YOU
EKO LOVES YOU

EKO LOVES YOU

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Dee Munsterman's avatar
Dee Munsterman
8h

Angels Landing was an artist date on steroids!

I found Julia Cameron 20 years ago & have done the morning pages ever since- life changing🙏🏻

A few years ago, I was in my mid 50’s, I recalled how much I loved roller skating as a little girl (not roller ‘blading’, old fashioned skating). So I bought a pair from Amazon, excitedly laced up and headed out my front door. It was TERRIFYING!😂😂😂 one lap around the block, amazed I got home with all my limbs in tact- thought maybe I should order knee & elbow pads & a helmet. Nope, just sent those fuckers back. It was a bad date!🤣

God bless you EKO for sharing your heart, soul & gift of writing with us🙏🏻💕

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Chriss Hammerschmidt's avatar
Chriss Hammerschmidt
5h

I wrote all days with ease, maybe because I started and finished a large part of her book before, or maybe she did start changing me. One thing I found is that I wanted to put pictures in my book, but didn't think I should because that might not be part of the what Cameron wanted for the three pages of writing and then I stopped myself. I must quit trying to please others by following their rules. Creativity is about exploring and doing something different. Something that fills your soul with joy and learning how to add pictures and words and other things to my pages is okay. Cameron will never see my book, I must explore beyond the rules. Nothing new ever gets invented by following someone else's playbook. This was a big revelation for me and something that I thought I had gotten over.

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