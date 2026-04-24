EKO LOVES YOU

EKO LOVES YOU

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Jefff G.'s avatar
Jefff G.
3h

The pleasure and fulfillment you feel internally comes through your writing, EKO. The vibes are there...don't stop.

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Captain Nemo's avatar
Captain Nemo
3h

The spouse that never stops working and is always productive that quietly asks me Why are you making that? Are you going to sell it? How much time have you spent on it? His well-meaning words make my soul feel thin.

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