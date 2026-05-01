EKO LOVES YOU

EKO LOVES YOU

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Marie Talarico's avatar
Marie Talarico
1h

I have been in this state for 2yrs now through grieving. It naturally takes you to a place with the

least chaos/noise. The nervous system can't tolerate it. It is the blessing of grief. Sitting in it, seeing

everything you have blocked or turned an eye away from. Truths about all that is, come to the surface and cannot be ignored any longer. Truths about the people in your life also, about yourself.

It must be cleared to allow for what comes next. I am curious to see how this goes for you. It is not easy my friend.

Sit in it, feel it, let go.

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Jane Schiffler's avatar
Jane Schiffler
2h

The best thing that ever happened to me was having my X account permanently disabled for not following the "rules". I think it must have been hacked? I am a 69 year old lady with not so much as a traffic ticket in my life. I don't have tv. The last few months of the news that I can find online was so disturbing, I stopped watching and reading it. I walk my dogs many times a day. I meditate and knit..do my chores and am at peace. I live in a tiny town in Idaho..blissfully removed from the chaos.

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