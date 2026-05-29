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UncleMac's avatar
UncleMac
12h

Partly inspired by you and other SubStack publishers, I've started working on a full length fantasy novel. I've published a small number of short stories with a local publisher but never made the leap to a novel until now. I'm surprised how emotionally engaging it is doing character development and building complex situations and interactions. Learning and growing. Old dogs can learn new tricks.

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Captain Nemo's avatar
Captain Nemo
12h

I bought a case of blank cards with envelopes so I can make cards to give people. I am embarrassed how many I started and threw away. On Tuesday I gave a birthday card I created to my adult daughter in front of everyone at a dinner party. The front of the card started as a pencil sketch and evolved into something worthy of being framed. Instead of staying behind the fence, I finally went through the open gate that was there the whole time.

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