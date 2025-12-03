EKO LOVES YOU

Jefff G.
3h

"Now he will build physical infrastructure. He will have compounds, staff, and long-term reasons to be in remote, vulnerable communities abroad." - I was part of a five-member team (I was the only non-law enforcement member, even though I have a degree in Criminal Justice) investigating the sexual, physical, and mental abuse of kids that grew up in remote missionary locations across the world. This investigation went on for 10 years. I can't name the organization due to a Non-Disclosure agreement, but two of the three women that appeared on the Today Show about 10 years ago were among the 100's that I interviewed. Isolation of kids in remote areas is a pedophiles / abusers dream come true....limited if any outside contact and full control of all communications.

Matthew Wahrer
3h

O my gracious! I like to think that I am above average in ‘awareness’, and have watched (with delight & much laughter) many MrBeast videos with my son when he was younger. He is 13 now, and doesn’t interact much with his channel any more.

I never caught any untoward vibes from him or his videos but had heard rumor of Chris’ MAP issues…

Eyes open!

