You don’t know him. You’ve never seen his videos.

His name, MrBeast, sounds like a cartoon villain to your ears.

That is the point.

Your grandchildren know him. Your nieces, your nephews, the children down the street. They watch him. They trust him. They spend hours each day in his world. And they trust him more than they trust you, their teachers, or their government.

Last week that trust was purchased.

On November 24, 2025, The Rockefeller Foundation, a name you definitely recognize, announced a formal partnership with this 27-year-old YouTuber.

A century-old empire of finance and social engineering has joined forces with the most influential children’s entertainer in history.

They are not targeting you. They are targeting the hearts and minds of the next generation. And they are building wells in Africa to do it.

The Partnership: Capturing Hearts and Minds

Read their own words. This is not speculation.

“Generations Z and Alpha represent nearly half of humanity.”

That is nearly 4 billion souls, aged 1 to 28. That is their harvest.

“Many spend 7 to 9 hours per day on screens, passively consuming.”

A captive audience, raised on smartphones they were given in strollers.

And the crucial line:

“Young people trust creators like MrBeast more than governments, brands, and institutions.”

They trust him more.

Dr. Rajiv Shah, president of the Rockefeller Foundation (bonus: look into his other affiliations) stated the goal plainly.

The philanthropic sector has “failed to capture the hearts and minds” of the young.

Capture. Not educate. Not empower. Capture.

They call this “Next Gen Storytelling”. It is focus-grouped language for psychological conditioning. As one insider put it, the donation button is the Trojan Horse, but “the algorithm is the syringe.”

People will view the partnership’s stated mission as noble. Water infrastructure across Africa. Their first trip is scheduled for early 2026.

It is a mission of physical construction, requiring long-term presence, in the world’s most vulnerable places.

Who Is MrBeast?

Imagine a man in his mid-twenties. He looks like a clean-cut college student. He makes videos where he gives away private islands, pays for a thousand eye surgeries, or buries himself alive for 50 hours.

To you and me, it seems bizarre.

To a 12-year-old, it is the pinnacle of generosity and excitement.

He exploded from obscurity to 452 million YouTube subscribers across his channels, more than the population of the United States and Canada combined. Faster than anyone in history.

His content is engineered, second-by-second, frame-by-frame, to trigger dopamine hits in the developing brain.

But look closer at the face that greets them.

The airbrushed skin. The widened, unblinking eyes. The shark-like, frozen smile that never reaches the eyes. Other youtubers call it “uncanny” and “soulless,” comparing him to a horror movie villain.

They are right. It is not a human face. It is a retention tactic. A mask engineered to arrest the gaze of a toddler.

He is not a celebrity in your world. He is a digital sovereign in theirs.

In August 2025, during a 15-hour charity livestream, a fellow creator donated $15,000 to his water fund. His response was immediate and chilling:

“That’s tooth fairy money, right?”

He bullied millionaires live on air for more cash, then asked his team: “What percentage of $8 million is $15,000?”

Dead eyes. Robotic delivery. Zero recognition of what money means to normal people. The stream raised $12 million. He called it his “biggest flex.”

Parents who’ve seen the footage use words like “unsettling.”

Your instincts about him are correct.

The Kingdom of the Beast

It isn’t just wells in Africa.

On November 13, 2025, MrBeast opened his first physical theme park. Not in America. In Saudi Arabia.

It is called “Beast Land.”

The park is open for exactly 45 days, closing around Christmas.

Ticket tiers? $7. $25. And for full access? $66.

They are not hiding it. They are mocking you with it.

His logo is a panther with a lightning bolt striking the eye.

In Luke 10:18, Jesus says, “I saw Satan fall like lightning from heaven.” The eye is the lamp of the body. If they take the eye, they take the mind.

The Frequency

There is a reason he is the “Prince of the Air.”

The prince of the power of the air, the spirit that now at work in the children of disobedience. — Ephesians 2:2

The airwaves. The wireless frequencies. The screens.

MrBeast was born on May 7, 1998.

Do you know what else happened on that exact day?

Bluetooth technology was officially launched to the world.

The technology of wireless connection, of the “airwaves,” was born the same day as the man who now dominates the digital airwaves.

We don’t believe in coincidences, so let’s just call it a marker.

He is the perfect vessel for the age of Transhumanism. His toy line for children is literally called “MrBeast Lab Mutators.”

Tagline: “Engineer your own beast.”

The toy involves placing a creature in a “mutation chamber” to change its form

He is conditioning your children to accept mutation. To accept that their bodies are raw material to be engineered.

A Pattern of Corruption, and Perfect Immunity

We have a documented pattern of corruption met with perfect immunity.

The Co-Host and the Children.

For twelve years, his co-host was a man named Chris Tyson, who ‘transitioned’ into Ava Kris Tyson.

In 2024, screenshots emerged of Tyson’s private messages with minors, victims aged 13 and 15..

More than 60 percent of MrBeast’s audience is between the ages of 13 and 24.

A former employee stated under his own name that the company, and MrBeast himself, had long known about Tyson’s inappropriate interest in minors and protected him. He was an open “MAP”—Minor Attracted Person.

MrBeast hired his own law firm to investigate. But to nobody’s surprise, they found “no misconduct”. No police were ever involved. And the story vanished.

The Rigged Giveaways.

Another former employee provided public records showing a supposed “random fan” who won $800,000 was, in fact, a recently hired editor who had just bought a million-dollar house near headquarters. The employee published internal documents describing the company’s “emphasis on understanding children’s psychology and how to manipulate them.”

He was threatened with a lawsuit by Elon Musk’s personal lawyer and disappeared from the internet.

The Crypto Schemes.

Investigators traced millions in profits made by MrBeast’s investment fund. The method? Use his name to buy obscure digital tokens, have him tweet about them to his young followers, and then sell as their money pours in. A textbook pump-and-dump, targeting his own audience.

He appears impervious. You only get that protection when what you provide (unfettered access to the minds of the young) is invaluable to powerful people.

The Old Playbook: A Lesson from Haiti

To understand what is coming, look to what has already been.

After the 2010 Haiti earthquake, billions were pledged for relief. The Clinton Foundation led the charge, promising water, homes, and hope.

In the chaos, a woman named Laura Silsby was arrested at the border with 33 Haitian children. She had no paperwork. Most of the kids had living parents.

But she claimed they were all orphans.

The Clintons personally intervened. She served minimal time. She now works, under a new name, for the company that runs the Amber Alert system.

The billions for Haiti largely vanished. The infrastructure was never built. The “charity” served as a vehicle for access and influence.

The model was: Crisis. Humanitarian cover. Physical access to the vulnerable.

The Clinton Foundation became too infamous, too exposed. The model needed a new face.

The New Face

The Rockefeller Foundation is no stranger to social engineering. It funded the American eugenics movement. It reshaped modern medicine and education to serve its visions of control.

It is the architect of systems.

Now, it partners with the friendly, Youtube pied piper grandchildren adore.

They call it an “unlikely partnership.” It is not unlikely. It is inevitable.

Institutions like the World Economic Forum, the Clinton Foundation, even the Freemasons, have lost credibility. Their brands are toxic.

So they are rebranding.

They are using influencers instead of politicians. Entertainment instead of news. They need a vessel who speaks the language of the youth, who holds their trust, and who has proven immune to scandal.

They have found him.

What Is Actually Being Built?

They speak of wells. Of water. Of ending child labor.

But look at the contractor.

A man whose inner circle allegedly targeted children the same age as his audience.

A man whose business is built on manipulating child psychology for profit.

A man whose financial schemes have stolen from his young fans.

A man who sells “mutation chambers” to toddlers and builds “Beast Land” in Saudi Arabia.

Now he will build physical infrastructure. He will have compounds, staff, and long-term reasons to be in remote, vulnerable communities abroad.

He is not a charity. He is an access point.

The water may be real. The children, their attention, their trust, their data, their future, are the commodity.

When the Rockefeller Foundation says it wants to “capture the hearts and minds” of 4 billion young people, you must believe them.

They have done it before. They are simply using a new tool.

Call it conspiracy theory, but it is their business plan, published in a press release.

Our children are the target market.

The wells are just the first installment.

<3 EKO

“Whoever causes one of these little ones who believe in me to sin, it would be better for him if a great millstone were hung around his neck and he were thrown into the sea.” — Mark 9:42

Thank you for reading this article. It turned my stomach to write it.

If you haven’t yet, check out my new book Parables Unleashed on Amazon (free all week on Kindle) or download the free PDF directly here on my site.

During this season every review counts. Please help me help others find it.