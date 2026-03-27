The boy’s foot caught the lip in the stone and he went down hard.

The femoral artery nicked by a shard of limestone. Blood finding the seams in the plaza. The crowd opened around him and looked up. They looked at the balcony. They looked at the ones who lived above them.

Nod stood at the railing. His hands on marble warmed by the sun. Behind him, in the teaching chamber, his best student in a decade was dying of a fever he could have healed and chose not to. Healing the fever would buy another decade. The student would still die at forty.

The knowledge would still evaporate with him.

Ten thousand students in three hundred thousand years. The ones who retained anything: fewer than three hundred.

And there was a boy on the ground bleeding out. Twelve seconds before the organs started shutting down.

He measured the drop. Forty-two feet. He stepped into the light. The crowd opened for him. He landed. A crack ran eighteen inches through the plaza stone.

He put his hand on the boy’s leg. Opened a channel in himself. Six-tenths of one percent. The minimum to fuse bone in a body this young. The bone knit. The arterial nick sealed with a membrane that was, in its structure, not quite human. Stronger. Denser.

A line of violet tracked along the suture.

The boy sat up. Looked at his leg. Stood. He was twelve years old. He looked at Nod.

The crowd dropped to its knees.

Nod stood in the ring of kneeling bodies and felt it. A current in both directions: they require you to be divine; you begin to require them to believe it. The pull was not in the air. In him. In the part of himself that was supposed to give, not receive.

The pleasure was not entirely absent.

That’s the first scene. The rest of the book runs the math on what happens next. The math is clean. The outcome eats the world.

Six beings around a table with seven chairs. The seventh stood empty at the end. The name had not been spoken in this wing for forty years. They could disagree about the mission. They could not disagree about the chair.

Semjaza read the mortality horizons.

Kodrion: forty years. Possibly less.

Nod: three thousand.

“Then we reproduce,” Azazel said.

Nobody responded. The silence held for five seconds. The silence was its own endorsement.

Seven beings. Each needing something different. The vote was unanimous.

Naamah sat in the third row of the Pavilion of Choosing and watched them check spines and teeth. She was twenty-two. The headman’s heir. She ran the settlement. Built the irrigation channel the administration had been planning for a decade. She completed it in one summer.

Semjaza reached her. She met his eyes. The acknowledgment of one transaction by another: I know what this is. So do you.

He offered the chalice. She drank.

There was a door at the end of the pavilion. One of the women caught her arm. From the delta tribe, older, with the hands of someone who did physical work. “Are you afraid?”

“No.”

“Then you are braver than I am.”

Naamah stood. Smoothed her linen. Picked up her leather sack.

She walked through the door.

The pregnancy was a colonization. The fetus drew from her. Sustained, relentless. Her bones ached at night. Calcium redirected. The thing inside her was building a skeleton denser than hers from materials it stripped from her own frame. Her teeth loosened. Her fingernails went soft. She ate chalk and powdered bone because her body screamed for it.

She walked through the door with open eyes. She told herself this when the ache woke her.

The birth took eleven hours. The child was large. The passage tore her.

The infant opened its eyes. Already focused. Scanning the room with steady, organized attention no human infant possessed.

“Give him to me.”

They did not.

Anak was fourth generation. Six foot eight. Built like a column. He took the spear through the thigh.

Then the corona.

Violet energy erupted from his chest cavity. Expanding. A consciousness with no body to anchor it. It did not ascend. It did not dissipate. The universe had no category for it.

It drifted. Toward the nearest conductor. A soldier twenty meters away. The soldier’s back arched. His mouth opened but the scream belonged to someone who was no longer steering.

Every Nephilim that dies leaves one of those behind. A consciousness with no body, still hungry. It finds a human and crawls inside. The human burns out. Now there are two spirits loose. The next Nephilim falls. Another joins them. Another. Another.

The end of the calculation: every human on the planet hosting something that could not leave and could not rest and could not be fed.

One man saw this math before anyone else. A record-keeper. He’d been watching for forty years. He walked into the council chamber past the guards because he always walked past them. Thirty years of being the secretary. The fixture in the hallway. Furniture that moved.

He looked at the three most powerful beings on the planet and said: “I am the record. You can explain your reasoning to me. That will not change what is written. It will only add to what is written.”

He walked out.

The water came. The vessel landed on the mud of Ararat.

Last to emerge: Ham’s wife.

She stood at the top of the ramp longer than the others. She tilted her head. Her lips moved. She was listening.

The disembodied dead. Pressing against the air around the vessel for weeks. Still present. Would always be present. The permanent consequence of what had been built and could not be unbuilt.

Noah had noticed the shimmer in her eyes. Told himself it was the lamplight. He’d traced her maternal line three generations back before he found it. One intersection. One recessive marker. Dormant through four generations.

He circled her name on the manifest anyway. He loved his son. The mission did not care about his love. He circled the name anyway.

The record-keeper made his final entry: File Status: Active.

The file is still open.

<3 EKO

I wrote NEPHILIM because Genesis 6:4 and 1 Enoch kept me up at night.

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