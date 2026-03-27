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Carolyn's avatar
Carolyn
7m

Angels are immortal therefore when the watchers(angels) came, made their pack of betrayal and joined the destroyer, then bred with humans, the "spirits" did not die when the flood came. The demons roam the earth seeking bodies to inhabit. Anyone who really reads their Bible and has asked GOD for wisdom, knowledge, discernment and understanding knows that one of the women saved in the flood carried that nephtilim (?) gene..as the Bible says Noah was "pure" in his generations..the book of Enoch is mind blowing..makes you wonder why tge decision was made to exclude it from the Bible..someone who was such a friend with GOD and walked and was taught by HIM, should be the first of the books. They are the oldest. Much earlier than Genesis. Way before Moses wrote his books. If you read Enoch, you realize that ALL science came from satan and his followers...to disrupt GOD'S perfect plan. We cannot comprehend the magnitude of satan's envy and jealousy. Control and power. .sounds like governments/elits doesn't it. May GOD have mercy on us. Believe in the FATHER, follow the WAY, HIS son, YESHUA, now YAH's YESHUA. GOD gave us the process for us to do in order for HIM to heal our lands.

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David Stecz's avatar
David Stecz
1h

Last night I started the Book of Enoch, Again.

Try to read Enoch a couple times a year.

Those who sleep not bless Thee: they stand before Thy glory and bless, praise, and extol saying, "Holy, holy, holy, is the Lord of Spirits: He filleth the earth with spirits."

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