In a crystal we have the clear evidence of the existence of a formative life-principle, and though we cannot understand the life of a crystal, it is none the less a living being. — Nikola Tesla

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On Friday I showed you the last thing Tesla ever wrote, that his brain was only a receiver. Some of you replied that you knew exactly what he meant. The sentence above is from June 1900, Century Magazine, the same article where he laid out the plan to run the world on the sun.

40 years before that last note, at the height of his powers, he was already saying it. He looked at a piece of quartz and called it alive, in print.

A modern reader blinks. A Christian reader grows suspicious. Crystals get filed next to horoscopes and sage bundles, under things discerning folks keep at arm’s length. The reflex has a real cause: a whole industry took the word, hung a price tag on it, and built a small pantheon around the merchandise.

In 1880 two French brothers, Pierre and Jacques Curie, squeezed a quartz crystal and measured a charge of electricity coming off it. It happens every time, on command.

It is called the piezoelectric effect, and it is why a quartz watch keeps time and why your phone holds a frequency steady. Pressure in, signal out. The structure answers.

Scripture never said matter was inert junk. The heavens declare the glory of God, the Psalm says, and the firmament shows his handiwork. Paul wrote that what can be known about God has been made plain in the things that are made, so that no one has an excuse for missing it. The world was built with intention, down to the smallest visible structure, by the one who kept caring about it after it was finished.

The word Tesla chose, living, is the word that makes a modern skeptic nervous. A man in 1900 had no better language for a structure that responds under pressure, holds a signal, and has never once failed to answer. He reached for the only word he had.

The crystal tent at the county fair is wrong about quartz. That changes nothing about the quartz. Tesla was not worshipping the rock. He was reading the handwriting.

There is a sliver of quartz in the device you are reading this on, flexing 32,768 times a second, keeping its time. This message came to you through a crystal.

<3EKO

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Last week I asked who you wanted next. The overwhelming response? Bill Cooper. So I hustled to finish him this weekend. I sent a rough draft to a few advance readers yesterday but continued to crank on it through the night.

Download Cooper: Pale Horse

A careful man handed truth and poison in the same folder, who spent three decades telling strangers in the dark to check the source themselves.

I’ll write more about him later this week but feel free to grab the book early.

As always, I want to hear what you think.

I love you.

Fuel the Mission ☕