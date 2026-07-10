His last note read:

my brain is only a receiver

Read My Book on Tesla

Today is Nikola Tesla Day. His 170th birthday. There are festivals and museum lightning shows this weekend, and out on the Long Island shore, on the field where his great tower once stood, they are dedicating a new building in his name.

We are celebrating the inventor. The three hundred patents. The alternating current in the wall behind your screen. The unit of magnetic force that carries his name. The car in every other driveway. He would have let us do it, the way he let everyone do it. But he did not believe he had invented any of it.

He believed he received it.

He said so on the last day of his life, in the last thing he ever wrote. My brain is only a receiver. In the universe there is a core from which we obtain knowledge, strength, and inspiration. I have not penetrated into the secrets of this core, but I know that it exists.

He had been saying it since he was a boy. The machines arrived whole, already running, projected in the air in front of him, and his work was only to write down what he already saw. In a park in Budapest in 1882, the entire alternating current motor arrived at once while he was walking at sunset. He knelt in the path and drew it in the dirt with a stick. It was finished on the ground before he touched it. The system that would light the world came to him the way weather comes to a field.

The mechanism, he decided, was stillness.

You held yourself quiet enough to match what was being sent, and it came through you. You did not generate it. You conducted it. Years later, alone on the high prairie in Colorado, he sat at midnight measuring the electrical resonance of the planet itself, decades before the textbooks gave it a name, and one night his instruments caught a pattern that did not belong to the Earth. One. Two. Three.

He wrote that we had been sent a message from another world. The scientific men of the time said he had lost his mind. In the private notebook he kept for the things the century had no words for, he wrote that the signal had been transmitting long before anyone built an instrument to hear it, and would go on transmitting after every instrument was gone.

The men who built his motors called him a genius and never understood what the word meant for a man who received instead of invented. Mark Twain, who spent his nights in that laboratory, may have been the only one who did.

He did not invent the future. He received it.

Earlier this week I told his story, and the notes came back. Reader after reader wrote to say they had felt the same thing themselves. One woman wrote that a current was still moving through her body hours after she finished, and that she uses his coil designs in her garden. She has always known things she was never taught. A man wrote that he receives too, when he lies still in the dark, that he is shown things he has no way to know.

170 years after the lightning split the sky over Smiljan on the night he was born, the signal found more receivers.

I wrote the whole thing down. What filled the eighty trunks, what the three-day government report left out, and the one notebook nobody named.

It will always be a free download: books.ekolovesyou.com/shop/tesla

And as I write this, 217 of you have already downloaded it on his 170th birthday. That’s a lot of receivers. I can’t think of a gift he would have liked better. Thank you for that.

Some have asked for the paperback. That’s up to Amazon, who is taking its sweet time. But you can grab my 17th book on your Kindle now, for $3.69.

If you know, you know ;)

Get Tesla on Amazon

You might already know there is a full reading of it on my new channel, with the rest of the Unsealed series beside it. Subscribe so you can grab them all.

But it’s not really my channel, it is ours. So tell me who you want next.

Bill Cooper, who called the towers 75 days before they fell? Julian Assange, who published the empire’s mail and vanished into an embassy before being locked in a British dungeon? John McAfee, who swore to the world he would not kill himself? Or the Church hearings, where the government sat in front of a camera and held up its own poison dart gun. Reply and I’ll start writing.

<3EKO

Thanks for everything this week.

Enjoy a beautiful weekend.

I love you.

Fuel the Mission ☕