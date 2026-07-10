EKO LOVES YOU

EKO LOVES YOU

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Mary Bell's avatar
Mary Bell
7h

Love you too! So enjoy all you write. I gave a subscription to a friend of mine and she is a fan now. Thanks for sharing and being honesty you. A breath of fresh air. 🤗

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SuzyF's avatar
SuzyF
6h

I love this!! My vote for your next book is Julian Assange.

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