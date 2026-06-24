EKO LOVES YOU

EKO LOVES YOU

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Captain Nemo's avatar
Captain Nemo
1d

Yes, please, keep revealing files from the book. I have kept close track for 6 years of the latest atrocities against humans because I don't want anyone to forget. Data and statistics don't lie, but most people I meet prefer to turn away and change the subject. I was a born scribe, can't help myself from writing everything down for the next generation.

Reply
Share
JasonT's avatar
JasonT
1d

Of all tyrannies, a tyranny sincerely exercised for the good of its victims may be the most oppressive. It would be better to live under robber barons than under omnipotent moral busybodies. The robber baron's cruelty may sometimes sleep, his cupidity may at some point be satiated; but those who torment us for our own good will torment us without end for they do so with the approval of their own conscience.

— C. S. Lewis

Reply
Share
35 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 EKO · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture