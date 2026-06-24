In 1946, a doctor employed by the United States government traveled to Guatemala to give people syphilis on purpose.

His name was John Cutler. He worked for the Public Health Service, the same service that would later run the study at Tuskegee, and for two years he and his team infected soldiers, prisoners, orphans, and patients in a psychiatric hospital with syphilis, gonorrhea, and chancroid. Around thirteen hundred people. The youngest was a child.

The stated purpose was respectable enough to write on a grant. They wanted to know whether penicillin, given early, could stop the disease before it took hold. To find out, they first had to plant it in someone.

When a needle looked too much like what it was, they used what the records call normal exposure. They infected prostitutes and sent them in to the men. They took the deliberate spreading of disease through human beings, gave it a clean two-word name, and filed it under method.

The Field

At least eighty-three of the subjects died. The records do not always say from what, because the men keeping the records did not consider that the important column.

Cutler wrote all of it down. He kept the case files, the photographs of the lesions, the notes on which strain went into which body and on to which cell. He was not hiding. A man who is ashamed burns his papers. Cutler boxed his and kept them, the record of work he expected to be thanked for.

For sixty years the box sat in a university archive while everyone named in it grew old and died. Cutler died in 2003, decorated, retired, a professor emeritus. He was never charged with anything, because the thing he did had no name anyone would say out loud while he was alive to hear it.

The Three Conditions

I keep a book on my desk that explains why this keeps happening.

The Abuse of Man is a seven-hundred-page history of medical experimentation written by a dermatologist named Wolfgang Weyers. It is out of print. A used copy runs into the hundreds of dollars. A book priced like that was never meant to reach the people named in it. Across those seven hundred pages Weyers makes one argument: every atrocity like this needs the same three things.

A captive population that cannot refuse.

Harm that arrives slowly, so that no single afternoon looks like a crime.

A profitable agenda that pays everyone involved to keep looking away.

Guatemala had all three. A prison and a hospital full of people the world had already agreed not to count. A disease that takes its time. And a government that wanted the answer badly enough to fund it and not look too hard while it was gotten.

The Surfacing

In 2005 a historian named Susan Reverby was working on Tuskegee. She opened Cutler’s papers looking for one buried thing and found a worse one beneath it that no one had ever reported. The evidence had been sitting there the whole time, in the perpetrator’s own hand, waiting for someone to read it.

The government apologized in 2010. A Secretary of State and a Secretary of Health read a statement of deep regret to a country full of people, most of them long dead, for a crime committed by a man who was also dead. The apology cost the apparatus nothing. That is the only kind it offers. It does not apologize until the bill can no longer be delivered to anyone.

The Root

None of this works while the doctor still believes the man on the table is a man.

Centuries before Guatemala, a philosopher looked at the human body and decided it was a machine. Pipes and levers, an engine made of earth. He stripped the soul out of the definition, and once that was done the body became a thing you could open and test and weigh against a result. Weyers has a name for what grows in that soil. He calls it a distorted inequality. The expert stands, the subject lies down, and the expert comes to feel the distance between them is real and that the feeling gives him the right to decide. Once the man on the table is a carburetor, the rest is only engineering.

That error runs under every chapter of the book. Cruelty is loud, and rare. This is the quiet kind, patient and credentialed, and it sleeps fine.

Without Consent

The men who did this were not monsters in a cartoon. They were funded, credentialed, invited to give the keynote, and most of them stayed that way to the end. The machine runs on three things. A captive population, a slow harm, and a reason to look away. It has never once gone without all three.

So I am bringing them up one file at a time. Not because it is over. Because it is a blueprint, and the blueprint still works, and the only thing that has ever interrupted it is enough ordinary people seeing it plainly before the next version arrives wearing the word progress.

Your body is yours. The first law of a free man is that no one puts anything into it without his yes.

No one hides what they are proud of. They file it. The record always surfaces. It waits for everyone who could be charged to die first.

This is the book that keeps the count.

<3EKO

P.S. The Weyers book has been on my shelf for years, and there is far more in it than one file. Say so if you want me to keep pulling up what’s buried in it.

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