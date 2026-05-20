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John C Jones's avatar
John C Jones
3h

It seems that church people are so desperate for presidence to follow, they have a knee jerk reaction to certain verses like the passage on women speaking in church, and jump to the conclusion that a particular point is to be held as unchanging law. If an individual takes the time to zoom out and read Holy Scriptures as historical documentation of GOD trying to establish connection with us, there is so much more to the Scriptures than a list of "do's and don't".

Nobody asked so that why I felt compelled to chime in here, I suppose.....

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Jacqui G's avatar
Jacqui G
3h

Eko, I've read The Jesus Frequency... excellent! And I have After Jesus and Parables Unsealed on the way! Looking forward to a good read!!!!

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