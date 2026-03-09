EKO LOVES YOU
cg
I skip the religious posts.

Jenny Marie Hatch
I have been thinking about you losing so many subscribers when you wrote about sacred things.

I have been participating in online forums since 1996. The one consistent theme I have noticed over the years has been one of blinding fear from those who have not studied the sacred literature.

They have studied Foucault and Derrida. Chomsky, Nietzsche, and even Goethe and Shakespeare.

They may know great poetry, Brit Lit, a smattering of American History, Jungian philosophy and Carl Jung himself as the master of the universe.

But because they have not read or studied the testimonies of those who either knew Jesus Christ personally, met him and talked and walked with him, or those who prophesied of his gospel and role as humanities Savior, they are like toddlers attempting to learn Chinese in an English household.

I feel terrible for really smart, well read people who think they are wise, but are novices beguiled by the philosophies of men, mingled with scripture.

They only need to spend a few minutes chatting with those who know the scriptures before they immediately feel overwhelmed with how much they do not know and how deep the chasm is between the Marxist and Atheistic teachings they spent decades learning by rote and the simple and profound teachings of the Carpenter from Nazareth.

Thanks for sharing your deeply thoughtful visions of how it might have been for Jesus as a child. We know he wasn’t considered good looking and he probably struggled to know how to fit in with his community and younger siblings.

The love between him and his cousin John was undoubtedly a balm because John knew exactly who he was, but still? A loneliness and ache may have been ever present as he matured and attempted to fit in with those around him.

You captured it perfectly.

