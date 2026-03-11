EKO LOVES YOU
EKO LOVES YOU

EKO LOVES YOU

User's avatar
TriTorch's avatar
TriTorch
9h

It would seem that mankind is doomed to repeat the same mistakes of inaction over and over. Always hoping against hope that we can comply our out of tyranny, even when the wolf is at our neighbor's door.

The predators encroach, and we do nothing. The predators advance, and we do little. The predators take off their sheep masks, drop all pretense, bare their teeth, and halt the charade that they are not out to consume us - and we go on pretending that they are still sheep and not the ravenous wolves they’ve exposed themselves to be.

Be sober, be vigilant; because your adversary prowls about like a roaring lion, seeking whom he may devour. A nation of sheep breeds a government of wolves.

And all during this dance between predator & prey - between their revelation of what they are and our rejection of it - our liberties and securities are corroded, eroded, dissolved, and disintegrated.

"I comply so that it will end. <-- It is because you comply that it will never end.

And thus all of the above - that dance that has been danced time and time again down the corridors of history where mankind refuses to acknowledge the pack of snarling wolves encircling him for what they truly are (perhaps because the trauma of such a reality is too overbearing to confront) - raises an important question. Is mankind just a herd of sheep that can be led to the slaughter at the whims of the tiny parasite class at the top - lacking any agency, awareness, or willpower to revolt and seek greener pastures?

The self-evident answer, of course, is no. We were made in the image of God—We are anything but sheep. And because we are God’s children we have been imbued with ample power to control our destinies and forge our own futures. But in order to do that, we must first emerge from the apathetic fire that consumes our lives, seize the helm of this ship we call the world, and steer her back to bluer waters.

🐺The Wise Wolf's avatar
🐺The Wise Wolf
10h

It’s hard getting people to believe this stuff is real: it is.

