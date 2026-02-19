EKO LOVES YOU
EKO LOVES YOU

EKO LOVES YOU

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Dawid Roux's avatar
Dawid Roux
15h

Behold the Lamb of God who takes away the sins of the world.

Reply
Share
Amy J Schlosser's avatar
Amy J Schlosser
15h

I will never forget the day I stood at an internal decision…so much of my life was invested in it and I had built my life within the framework of….

It was clear to me the possible cousin loss of familial bonds…but I knew that my free will would hold and therefore there was a choice….

That Sunday morning I chose to walk in the cathedral of the world and found it very good…never ever felt so closely held in love….NO FEAR

PS. I always tell my grown children that God could not possibly be less merciful than me…or them…so look into your heart and soul to reclaim that FIRM FOUNDATION

Reply
Share
20 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 EKO · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture