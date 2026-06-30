EKO LOVES YOU

EKO LOVES YOU

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
fool on the hill's avatar
fool on the hill
5hEdited

"The fact that so many politicians are shameless liars is not only a reflection on them, it is also a reflection on us. When the people want the impossible, only liars can satisfy."

Thomas Sowell

Reply
Share
JasonT's avatar
JasonT
5h

The Court is a mixed bag these days. Many of the lower courts are utterly corrupt with SCOTUS reliably undoing the damage at a great cost of time and lost opportunity. SCOTUS has been more right than wrong the last several years and that is cause for hope. The birthright ruling is horribly off and for no good reason.

John Adams correctly pointed out that a nation is not its institutions, a nation is its people. When the people are religious and moral they will not tolerate malfeasance from their elected representatives and will enforce discipline on their judges. When the people have become soft and corrupt they will hire thugs to steal from their neighbors and the end is not far off. We cannot survive theft and redistribution of property. We cannot survive the wanton disregard of borders and of culture, which is merely theft of a different kind. We have been given a reprieve these last few years. Has the citizenry earned its fruits or will we make a final slide into ruin?

Reply
Share
9 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 EKO · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture