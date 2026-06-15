EKO LOVES YOU

EKO LOVES YOU

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Lisa Ivey's avatar
Lisa Ivey
4h

Thank you for the breakdown now I don’t have to bother seeing it! It’s always about the children.

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Betsy C's avatar
Betsy C
4h

I really appreciate this. I’m not gonna bother to see it either. I don’t want my money going to that.

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