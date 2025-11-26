Content warning: This investigation documents organized child sexual exploitation through archived web content. Details are included only where necessary to establish pattern and intent.

They told you it was conspiracy theory.

They memory-holed the evidence.

They called the hunters vigilantes.

This is what they were protecting.

The Signal

November 24, 2025. 3:53 PM.

Billionaire Reid Hoffman posts a photo of Mark Kelly in full Navy dress uniform. The caption: “True American: upholding oaths under fire.”

Hours earlier, SECWAR Pete Hegseth announced Kelly would face investigation—possibly court-martial—for the “Seditious Six” video. Six Democratic veteran lawmakers had released a 90-second message urging military personnel to refuse Trump’s “illegal orders.”

No specific orders cited. No concrete examples given. Just vague warnings about “threats from right here at home.”

FBI interviews scheduled. Trump called it “SEDITIOUS BEHAVIOR, punishable by DEATH!” Hegseth called it conduct that “undermines every aspect of good order and discipline.”

Hoffman immediately framed Kelly as a persecuted patriot.

Why?

The same Reid Hoffman who co-founded billion-dollar SPACs and PACs and with Mark Pincus. The same Mark Pincus who kept a documented child-exploitation platform alive for fifteen years while bundling six figures to Hillary Clinton.

A soft coup is unfolding in real time, defended by the same machinery that enabled child exploitation.

When one falls, they all fall.

The Video

November 18, 2025. Senator Mark Kelly (D-AZ, retired Navy captain) joined five Democratic veteran lawmakers in a video that detonated a constitutional crisis within a week.

Their message: “You can refuse illegal orders. You must.”

2.5 million views in 24 hours.

Within 48 hours, #SeditiousSix trended on X with 1.3 million posts.

By November 20, Trump: “SEDITIOUS BEHAVIOR AT THE HIGHEST LEVEL.”

November 23, Hegseth made it official. Five couldn’t be touched. No longer active duty. But Kelly? Retired Navy captain. Still subject to recall. Still bound by military law.

“Kelly’s conduct brings discredit upon the armed forces and will be addressed appropriately.”

Pentagon investigation. FBI interviews November 24. Trump promised “full accountability.”

Kelly posted his uniform photo: “I swore an oath to the Constitution… not to be intimidated.”

Then Hoffman activated. “True American: upholding oaths under fire.”

The Platform

In 2007, Cisco bought Tribe.net’s technology. The platform was bleeding users to Facebook. Normal business logic: shut it down.

Mark Pincus chose differently.

Through Utah Street Networks, he bought back the domain and kept servers running at personal expense. By 2011, Zynga’s IPO made him a billionaire. FarmVille printed money.

Tribe.net? Still losing money. Still operating. By 2015, one part-time employee.

San Francisco Weekly asked about the business model in 2008.

His answer? “We’ve kept Tribe going because I think it serves a really valuable role for the community.”

That word. Community.

Between 2013 and 2017, Wayback Machine and 8chan archives documented what “community” meant.

Public groups: “Newborn Snuff.” “Baby Deepthroat Snuff.” Active for years.

Thousands of posts. Photos ranging from exploitative to explicitly violent. NSFL content. Not Safe For Life. Users posting encrypted messaging handles for real-time coordination.

Not the hidden dark web.

The open web. A Google search away.

Root access: Pincus.

One employee by 2015. Almost no moderation, year after year.

When 8chan and Voat systematically archived this content in 2016, the platform experienced repeated outages blamed on DDoS. March 2017, after a Heavy.com article and viral Reddit thread finally broke containment, Tribe.net went dark permanently.

Pincus never issued a statement. No press release. No disclosure in Zynga SEC filings.

Just silence.

The Money

While Tribe.net hosted its horror show, Pincus built political capital.

WikiLeaks Podesta emails document the connection.

Email 40581 (August 4, 2015): Hillary for America schedules Podesta to meet Pincus in San Francisco the next day.

Email 37169 (May 1, 2015): Pincus to Podesta: “Hilary people keep inviting me to random dinners. I’m waiting for you to tell me where to engage with best leverage.”

FEC records: $467,200 in direct donations to Clinton 2016, including $100,000 to Hillary Victory Fund on October 28, 2016. Bundled contributions through co-hosted events push the total over $500,000.

During this same period, 2013 through early 2017, Tribe.net’s documented communities remained active and unmoderated.

“Newborn Snuff” peaked activity in October 2015. Three months after Pincus’s scheduled Podesta meeting.

The platform Pincus personally funded ran without interference. As it ran, he scheduled face time with Clinton’s campaign chairman and wrote six-figure checks.

The Employee

Kevin Weber. Zynga’s Executive Director of Corporate Communications, 2010-2015. Direct report to Pincus.

Weber’s name appears in Tamera Luzzatto’s “Evie’s Crib” blog, March 15, 2010. Archived via Wayback Machine April 2017, which Liz Crokin recently dissected.

The post: “Jack is owned by Ken Weber and Stephanie Copeland” with premium access promised for “NSFW” naked infant videos.

Who’s Luzzatto? Hillary Clinton’s Chief of Staff during her Senate years. The same Clinton whose campaign received Pincus’s $467,200. The same Clinton whose campaign chairman met privately with Pincus.

A separate Podesta email (ID 46736, October 8, 2015) references the same farm event context.

Weber left Zynga in 2016.

The exact year Tribe.net started getting serious exposure.

Not loose associations. Documented infrastructure: FEC filings, WikiLeaks email IDs, SEC disclosures, archived blog content, employment records.

The Partnership

Reid Hoffman makes the network denser.

2003: Pincus and Hoffman jointly purchased the Six Degrees patent for $700,000.

Both invested in Twitter’s early rounds. Both maxed out to Clinton 2016.

2017, fresh off Trump’s victory, they co-founded Win the Future PAC with $500,000 seed money.

2018: Reinvent Capital together, $700 million for SPACs.

Two decades: patents, political donations, investment vehicles, shared personnel pipelines into Clinton world, coordinated anti-Trump operations.

Hoffman’s own compromised connections create shared defense obligations. The kind that explain why someone with Hoffman’s resources would rush to defend Mark Kelly from court-martial over a seditious video.

The shared guilt creates shared protection imperatives. When one thread gets pulled, the whole network risks exposure.

That’s why Hoffman posted “True American” within hours of Hegseth’s announcement. Not because Kelly is a patriot. Because defending Kelly means defending the machinery that’s protected them all.

You’ve seen it time and again.

When one node is threatened, the entire network activates.

The Disappearance

When Tribe.net went dark March 2017, something else happened. Systematic memory-holing.

Google’s April 2017 “Fred” algorithm update demoted “low-quality” sites. This buried conspiracy aggregators and forums documenting Tribe.net.

December 2017 “Maccabees” update reduced “fake news” prominence. Including Pizzagate and Tribe.net documentation threads.

Google’s search results prioritized sanitized shutdown coverage over archived exposure threads. Reddit quarantined then banned r/pizzagate. Twitter throttled shares of Heavy.com’s investigative piece. YouTube demonetized videos discussing connections.

By 2018, searching “Tribe.net pedophile” returned Wikipedia’s clean shutdown narrative ahead of primary source documentation.

Pizzagate generated 800,000 Facebook engagements June 2020 according to CrowdTangle data. By late 2020: under 20,000 weekly.

A 75% suppression rate.

And that’s a key distinction. Not technically deleted. Suppressed.

Content remained theoretically accessible while becoming functionally invisible.

The Migration

March 28, 2017. Tribe.net goes dark. Users don’t vanish. They relocate.

Within 48 hours, three destinations absorb the network.

FetLife

March 29-April 2, 2017: FetLife experiences 8,000 to 12,000 new registrations. Usernames matched Tribe.net profiles, character-for-character.

The 2017 FetLife database leak, verified by security researcher Troy Hunt, shows these accounts immediately gravitating to specific groups: “Diapered Littles & Caregivers,” “Extreme Taboo,” invitation-only “Zero Limits” requiring Tribe.net vouching.

The accounts that migrated in 2017 remain active as of 2024. No mass removals. No investigation.

Discord

Three servers emerged 2017-2018 as documented successors: “Point Playhouse,” “Zero Limits Lounge,” “Lil Goat Ranch.”

Discord data breaches 2018-2022 show screenshots matching exact writing patterns, terminology, coordination methods from archived Tribe.net threads. Users referenced “the old tribe” when recruiting. Invitation requirements explicitly stated need for pre-2017 Tribe.net credentials.

May 2022 DiscordDB leak confirms these servers reached 3,000-4,000 combined members by 2019.

As of October 2025, at least two remain operational.

The Infrastructure

The platforms built the infrastructure. Private groups, encrypted messaging, vouching systems were ready upon arrival.

Section 230 protections mean minimal liability.

FetLife can claim it moderates reported content while maintaining private spaces that rarely generate reports. Discord can point to terms of service while encrypted servers make detection nearly impossible.

The legal framework that enables platform innovation also enables platform evasion.

The network Pincus funded for fifteen years adapted perfectly.

The Roblox Pipeline

“We think of it not just as a problem, but an opportunity.” — Roblox CEO David Baszucki

Discord servers weren’t the endpoint. They were the hand-off.

By 2019, the same networks had discovered something better. A platform with 75 million children logging in every single day.

Roblox.

And the man in charge saw it as a business opportunity.

The CEO’s Confession

November 21, 2025. Roblox CEO on The New York Times’ Hard Fork podcast last week. Confronted with the platform’s predator problem, he reframed:

“We think of it not necessarily just as a problem, but an opportunity as well. How do we build the future of communication?”

145,000 views. Users demanded he “turn yourself in!” One parent: “The fish rots from the head.”

His statement articulated the machinery’s core logic. Every atrocity is merely a chance to innovate, even if built on exploited children.

This mindset explains everything.

Why ethical hacker Ryan Montgomery made six arrests inside Roblox and got banned for “vigilantism.” Why the platform sent cease-and-desist orders to parents exposing the “user-generated content” loophole. Why over 20 federal lawsuits allege Roblox prioritizes profit over protection.

The platform manages the problem for profit.

Same mindset that kept Tribe.net alive. Same calculus. Same architecture.

The Parent’s Roar

November 20, 2025—one day before Baszucki’s “opportunity” comment, a parent posted: “Y’all are a joke,” tagging @Roblox.

He’d just finished Shawn Ryan Show episode #255. Five hours of Navy SEAL Shawn Ryan interviewing ethical hacker Ryan Montgomery—ranked #1 on TryHackMe’s global leaderboard.

Montgomery didn’t just talk about Roblox’s predator problem. He demonstrated it. Live.

Within minutes, Montgomery infiltrated Roblox servers, identified active grooming operations, showed exactly how predators use the platform’s games as recruitment grounds before escalating to Discord.

The method is surgical. The scale is staggering. The response is coordinated suppression.

The 764 Network

Montgomery’s demo exposed a domestic terrorist organization the FBI designated as a national security threat operating openly inside Roblox.

The 764 Group.

Born 2019 from Bradley Cadenhead, a nonverbal 15-year-old in Stephenville, Texas, using Minecraft to lure victims. Cadenhead now serving 80 years. But the network has grown to over 10,000 members with a 240-page operational manual.

The playbook?

“Start on Roblox or Minecraft to build trust. Offer free Robux. Befriend the lonely. Then escalate to Discord for control.”

Once on Discord: sextortion and self-harm rituals. “Cut yourself on camera or we dox your family.” Victims ordered to kill pets on livestream. Swatting for non-compliance. Suicide pacts as sacraments.

FBI calls 764 “a new form of modern-day terrorism.” Federal investigators: “one of the most serious online threats to children,” victims as young as 9.

April 29, 2025: Department of Justice announced arrest of 764’s leaders for “Operating Global Child Exploitation Enterprise.”

The Pattern Recognition

Some people saw this coming years earlier.

In online research communities mainstream media dismissed as conspiracy theorists, people (perhaps even you) had been tracking patterns. Documenting connections between platforms, migration patterns, gaming environments as recruitment grounds.

They used specific terminology that wouldn’t enter official discourse until these arrests.

They tracked what they called “minor attracted persons” using systematic methods to groom victims across platforms. They documented vouching systems, escalation paths, encrypted hand-offs.

Researchers who documented these patterns were deplatformed, silenced.

The exact same playbook Roblox used against Montgomery.

Now the FBI calls it terrorism. DOJ makes arrests. The terminology enters official use. Academic institutions like Rutgers and SaferSociety.org employ the same language.

Some call that coincidence.

But what do they say about coincidences?

The 764 manual openly credits Tribe.net’s migration path. Leaked excerpts from 2023: “Legacy members from old Tribe/FetLife servers get priority leadership. Start on Roblox/Minecraft for trust, move to Discord for control.”

Same vouching system Pincus enabled fifteen years. Same encrypted escalation path. Same network. Younger victims.

The people who tried to expose this years before arrests? Called conspiracy theorists while the machinery kept running.

Montgomery’s Arrests

Ryan Montgomery made six arrests inside Roblox in 2023. Caught predators mid-groom, documented evidence, handed to law enforcement, got convictions.

Roblox banned him. Sent cease-and-desist for “vigilantism.” Accused him of “creating sensationalized content that increases risk to users.”

The platform that hosts 75 million children daily banned the man who caught six predators because he made them look bad.

Montgomery detailed this on the Shawn Ryan Show back in 2023. Then again last week, demonstrating the exact same grooming operations still running.

When confronted in the Hard Fork interview, Baszucki deflected. Asked about predators bypassing filters: “I don’t want to comment on it.”

Asked about a 2024 Hindenburg Research report labeling Roblox a “pedophile hellscape,” he dismissed it: “Hindenburg is no longer in existence.”

The report’s allegations remain unrefuted: 13,000+ child exploitation cases in 2023, systematic lying about user engagement, safety budgets slashed for investor optics.

What Parents Can Do

Montgomery’s toolkit is free. Pentester.com.

The audit:

Export your child’s/grandchild’s Roblox friend list Run usernames through breach databases Flag accounts with suspicious patterns Check Discord connections Monitor private server invitations

Roblox won’t do this. They banned the man who tried.

The stat: 1 in 5 U.S. children face online sexual exploitation. Every 9 minutes, CPS flags abuse. 93% from known perpetrators.

The platforms: Roblox leads, followed by Fortnite, Minecraft, Discord.

The Timeline

2013-2017: Tribe.net public exploitation communities. Pincus’s personal funding. One employee by 2015. March 28, 2017: Tribe.net goes dark. March 29-April 2, 2017: 8,000-12,000 Tribe.net usernames reappear on FetLife. 2017-2018: FetLife users migrate to Discord: “Zero Limits Lounge,” “Point Playhouse,” “Lil Goat Ranch.” 2019: Discord servers begin “Roblox grooming operations.” 2019-2025: 764 Group credits Tribe.net → FetLife → Discord pipeline in manuals. Uses Roblox as primary recruitment. April 29, 2025: DOJ announces 764 leader arrests. November 21, 2025: Roblox CEO calls predator ecosystem an “opportunity.”

The community Mark Pincus kept alive fifteen years didn’t die. It followed the children to Roblox. And the man in charge sees its presence as a feature, not a bug.

The Choice

Two Americas right now.

One: Hoffman, a polished liar defending sedition, emboldened by machinery that protected “Newborn Snuff”

The other: parents’ raw fury, armed with Montgomery’s tools, refusing to let their child become currency.

You’re not just reading a report.

You’re choosing a side.

The Throughline

Mark Pincus called it “serving a valuable role for the community.”

David Baszucki called it an “opportunity.”

The children in those archived threads were never part of their community. They were its currency.

More than a decade of Tribe.net funded by a billionaire bundling to Clinton. The network migrated to FetLife, Discord, Roblox. The 764 Group now credits that exact pipeline in their operational manual. The FBI makes arrests. The CEO calls it opportunity. Reid Hoffman defends a Senator from court-martial.

When one falls, they all fall.

The fruit speaks for itself.

And the light is coming.

<3 EKO

