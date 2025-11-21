EKO LOVES YOU

EKO LOVES YOU

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Moopa Jeopardi's avatar
Moopa Jeopardi
4h

"The door has been open since before anyone learned they needed permission to walk through." - "And the Father is waiting." ... these lines hit home better than anything I've seen in a long time, Thanks EKO!

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Consciousness Observer's avatar
Consciousness Observer
3h

Know thyself. Taking full responsibility for ourselves is a choice and a lifestyle. Inwardly, I think most understand that to have the experience we desire in this expression of life, we need to understand who we are, and to the degree possible, our inner world. EKO, thank you for consistently helping us to know ourselves better.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
26 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 EKO
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture