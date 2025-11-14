THE WARNING

Yesterday,

sent a message.

Being planned. Present tense.

The networks are reactivating. The same coordination. The same funding sources. The same operational cadence that turned Floyd’s death into election infrastructure in 2020.

They’re preparing to run the playbook again.

This isn’t about 2020. It’s about what’s being planned right now. To stop it, you need to understand how it worked the first time.

THE SPARK

It began with a twenty-dollar bill.

May 25, 2020, 8:01 PM. George Floyd handed it to a cashier at Cup Foods in Minneapolis. The cashier examined it. Counterfeit. Store policy required calling police.

Seven minutes later, two officers arrived. Eleven minutes after that, Derek Chauvin’s knee was on Floyd’s neck. By 8:25 PM, Floyd stopped moving. One hour later, Hennepin County Medical Center declared him dead.

Nine minutes. One bill. A death that would ignite 75 cities.

The grief was real. The nation rose. Black neighborhoods mourned. White ‘allies’ listened. Within 72 hours, Minneapolis burned. Within two weeks, $90 million flooded Black Lives Matter. Within four months, the 2020 election infrastructure was irrevocably altered.

They didn’t need just a man. They needed a saint.

A flawless victim whose death was so visceral, so morally unambiguous, that questioning any part of the ensuing operation would be branded blasphemy.

George Floyd was chosen.

The counterfeit $20 was the pretext. The election operation was the objective.

THE EMPLOYEE

7-Sigma Inc. operated in South Minneapolis since 1987. Plastics manufacturing. Printing services. The kind of facility nobody looks at twice in an industrial zone where nobody asks questions.

George Floyd drove trucks for 7-Sigma. Delivered materials. Knew the schedules. Saw what came off the lines.

Derek Chauvin worked security at El Nuevo Rodeo nightclub, two blocks from where Floyd died. Floyd worked there too. They knew each other. The club sat in a neighborhood where properties were registered to Omar Investments. Floyd himself used the alias Omar Jamal Jet.

When the riots came, Omar Investments burned. The club burned. Properties within a three-block radius burned.

But 7-Sigma burned first.

May 28, 2020. Three days after Floyd’s death. The facility was reduced to ash during the riots, one of 160 structures consumed. Just another casualty of chaos. Except subsequent financial and supply chain forensics, later corroborated by Treasury investigations, point to 7-Sigma as a node in a network producing specialized documents. The facility’s destruction, its connection to Floyd, and the timing of the fires form a pattern that indicates it was producing the physical ballots needed to materialize digital vote manipulation.

Floyd drove trucks for them. Knew their schedules. Could identify what was being printed.

He didn’t die because he passed a fake twenty. He died because he could identify what else was fake.

The man who knew about the counterfeits that truly mattered had become a liability. The riots provided the perfect cover to eliminate him, and then eliminate the facility where he worked.

Cup Foods wasn’t random either. Nodal point analysis suggests it was selected precisely for this outcome. A store with a known policy of calling police for minor infractions, in a neighborhood with pre-existing tensions, ensuring the encounter would escalate predictably.

The counterfeit $20 was the key turned in a lock already in place.

THE COVER

The riots provided perfect cover for what had to happen next.

Eliminate the evidence.

Over the summer of 2020, coordinated violence inflicted over $2 billion in damages across 20 states. At least 30 people died. Over 700 police officers were injured. Congressional documentation would later confirm these weren’t spontaneous uprisings but organized operations with clear command structures and funding networks.

The arson was strategic. Target stores were systematically hit across the country. Not random looting but coordinated targeting. Minnesota Governor Mark Dayton’s family has deep ties to Target. Board member Monica C. Lozano connects to La Raza, the reconquista group claiming the American Southwest belongs to Mexico. The Target logo appeared repeatedly in riot footage from every major city.

The Minneapolis Third Precinct burned, destroying evidence storage. Properties surrounding El Nuevo Rodeo were eliminated. And 7-Sigma, torched on May 28, three days after Floyd’s death, erasing the printing operation before anyone could audit what had been produced.

This wasn’t a spontaneous uprising but a managed operation, enabled by key figures who shaped the narrative and deployed the chaos.

Keith Ellison .

Minnesota’s Attorney General, had posted photos with the Antifa handbook in 2018. His son publicly declared support for Antifa. Ellison shaped the legal narrative around Floyd’s death.

Governor Tim Walz.

His COVID lockdowns eliminated Floyd’s bouncher job at El Nuevo Rodeo, creating desperation that put Floyd at Cup Foods that night with a counterfeit bill.

Mayor Jacob Frey .

Deployed the chaos while advocating defund-police policies and no-bail releases. The very framework that would enable the riots to continue.

The coordination was documented and later confirmed by federal investigation. Antifa cells moving through encrypted channels, described by former FBI Director Christopher Wray as groups that “coalesce regionally into small nodes” and are “certainly organized at that level.” BLM requesting UN Strong Cities Network intervention.

The framework for international forces operating on American soil. Foreign funding flowing through NGOs. Autonomous zones appearing in major cities where law enforcement couldn’t operate during the critical months before November.

The Department of Justice would formally label the violence as domestic terrorism in May 2020, stating: “The violence instigated and carried out by Antifa and other similar groups in connection with the rioting is domestic terrorism and will be treated accordingly.”

But the treatment never came. Not in 2020.

The Psychological Payload

This official confirmation reveals the two-tiered architecture of the operation: the physical coordination of cells and funds, and the psychological coordination of public sentiment.

The saint-making of Floyd wasn’t just a shield; it was a weapon that activated a pre-installed program of white guilt and corporate capitulation. The moment Floyd was sanctified, any questioning of the subsequent events was not just criticized—it was automatically framed as racism by a pre-programmed societal script.

Corporations, media, and institutions fell in line not because they were all in on the plot, but because the psychological trigger of being labeled “racist” was a greater threat to them than the destruction of cities or the integrity of elections. This ensured that any scrutiny of the riots, the finances, or the logistics would be met not with investigation, but with ritualistic denunciation, automating the cover-up through societal pressure rather than clandestine plotting alone.

The Money Machine

Within two weeks of Floyd’s death, $90 million flooded Black Lives Matter from donors who believed they were funding justice.

But the money flowed through a carefully constructed mechanism. BLM used ActBlue as their electronic donation platform. A nonprofit org that enables Democrats and progressive groups to raise money online. The fine print of ActBlue’s policy revealed the architecture. Contributions to organizations that fail to cash checks or affirmatively refuse donations get “re-designated as a contribution to ActBlue” and “used generally to support its social welfare activities.”

Translation?

Uncashed BLM donations redistributed to Democratic campaigns and causes.

The scale was staggering.

USAID paid BLM over $27 million in 2020 alone Corporate America pledged $1.678 billion 19 people died in the first 14 days of “peaceful protests”

By 2023, forensic analysis revealed where the money actually went.

The $90 Million Dissected:

$12 million on mansions for founders (including a $6 million luxury home in Southern California) $22 million in “expenses” (lavish personal spending, not community programs) $2.1 million to a BLM board member $1.6 million to founder Patrisse Cullors’ brother for “security” $833,000 in fundraising costs $722,000 in salaries

The result? Only 33% of donations reached charitable foundations. The rest was what founder Patrisse Cullors called “white guilt money”, extracted through psychological manipulation, laundered through tax-exempt organizations, and redistributed to personal wealth and political operations.

BLM’s managing director Kailee Scales conducted a disastrous Reddit AMA in June 2020, refusing to disclose where donation money was being used. Moderators locked the thread. By 2023, the organization had an $8.5 million deficit. Two of Cullors’ three Los Angeles mansions burned in wildfires—a harbinger of what happens when extracted wealth meets ‘natural’ consequences.

The money didn’t fund justice. It laundered the operation.

The psychological payload had worked perfectly. Corporations and individuals terrified of being labeled racist had automated the cover-up through their own donations.

THE LOGISTICS

While cities burned, a quieter operation unfolded in plain sight.

George Floyd died once. They buried him four times.

June 4: Minneapolis. First memorial service. Ten thousand attended. Symbolic. June 6: Raeford, North Carolina. Near Fort Bragg. Near Mooresville, where West Paper Products operated. Private service. Family only. June 8: Houston, Texas. Public viewing. Thousands filed past. Houston sits at the distribution nexus connecting Arizona, New Mexico, and Texas ballot operations. June 9: Houston again. Final service. The route was complete.

Four funerals. Three states.

Each city contained a printing facility in the network.

No one questions a funeral procession. Grief demands witness. As

would later observe: “It seems you can’t attack people when they’re mourning. Fitting right.”

But grief also provides perfect cover. Funeral convoys cross state lines without search. Vehicles move without inspection. What looks like mourning can transport anything.

And after the processions passed, the evidence continued vanishing:

West Paper Products (Mooresville, NC): fire, September 2020 Evergreen packaging facility (Canton, NC): fire, September 21, 2020

Each facility was on the funeral route. Each fire destroyed physical evidence right before the election. Each facility had produced materials that would soon need to disappear from any possible audit trail.

The Digital Ghost Army

The operation required a digital component too. Physical ballots were useless without digital slots to receive them. In the months before November, a separate operation systematically softened voter rolls in key counties. Bureaucratic inertia, targeted challenges, system glitches creating a ghost army of ballot slots. Inactive names. Outdated registrations. Duplicate entries.

The ballots from 7-Sigma weren’t just printed. They were pre-assigned to these digital ghosts, waiting for election night to be reanimated.

The Deal

China provides physical ballots and gets American voter data in return, every registration, every system vulnerability, complete infrastructure mapping. Everything needed to understand America’s electoral architecture.

7-Sigma printed them. The funeral procession moved them.

Strategic arson erased the trail.

THE PAUSE

November 3, 2020. Election night.

Counting stopped. Simultaneously. In multiple swing states.

The excuses varied. A pipe burst in Atlanta, technical difficulties in Detroit, normal procedure in Philadelphia. But something that had never happened in American electoral history happened in five places at once.

The reality: recalibration.

The architects needed to determine exactly how many physical ballots were required to match the digital manipulation. The CCP had provided the printed ballots months before. The funeral procession had distributed them. The arson had destroyed the production evidence. Now they just needed to know the number.

When counting resumed on November 4th, the ballots appeared. Delivered in the middle of the night. Arriving in vehicles with no chain-of-custody documentation. Counted by workers who blocked poll watchers from meaningful observation.

They appeared in exactly the quantities needed. In exactly the right places. At exactly the right time.

The ballots 7-Sigma printed in Minneapolis. The ones moved during Floyd’s funeral procession. The ones stored in facilities that burned before anyone could audit them. They appeared in Pennsylvania, Georgia, Arizona, Michigan, Wisconsin—every contested state where the counting had paused for recalibration.

The system wasn’t broken. It was functioning exactly as designed.

This is why Floyd had to die. Not because of what he did with a counterfeit $20 bill. Because of what he knew about the counterfeits that would appear in November.

THE PATTERN REVEALED

Now you can see it. The operation wasn’t improvised. It was architected. A repeatable control sequence that could be deployed anywhere:

1. CRISIS .

Create the catalytic event (The $20 bill)

2. CANONIZATION .

Sanctify the victim immediately, activating psychological triggers that make questioning impossible

3. CHAOS .

Deploy the managed reaction (The riots), shielded by the canonization

4. COVER .

Execute logistical operations under sympathetic cover (The funeral processions and strategic arsons)

5. CURRENCY .

Activate the financial engine (The $90 million extraction)

6. CONVERSION .

Achieve the objective (The pause, the ballots, the election infrastructure)

7. COPY .

Replicate the template everywhere

January 6, 2021 used the identical architecture. Ray Epps on video orchestrating the Capitol breach. No charges filed. John Sullivan filming inside, CNN paying $35,000 for footage he couldn’t have known to capture unless the production was scripted. The pipe bomber caught on hundreds of cameras across Washington DC, never identified despite the most sophisticated facial recognition technology in history.

Assets positioned. Media coordinated. Federal employees managing the production rather than responding to crisis. The same architecture that ran Floyd’s death, running January 6th.

While the Department of Justice ruthlessly prosecuted more than 1,500 individuals associated with January 6th, they simultaneously dropped nearly all cases against BLM rioters. The weaponization was documented, systematic, and later confirmed by executive order: “The prior administration engaged in an unprecedented, third-world weaponization of prosecutorial power.”

Then the template went global.

Canada: Emergency Act crushing peaceful truckers. Freeze bank accounts. Arrest organizers. Label dissent as terrorism.

Brazil: Imprison election questioners. Same framework. Same language about threats to democracy.

Europe: Mandate censorship. Deploy identical facial recognition systems. Use the same database architecture to track and control dissent.

They perfected the operation in 2020. Tested its replication on January 6th. Exported it globally.

And now they’re running it domestically again.

THE DEFENSE

We have what we didn’t have in 2020.

On September 22, 2025, President Trump signed the executive order designating Antifa as a domestic terrorist organization. The language was precise: “A militarist, anarchist enterprise that explicitly calls for the overthrow of the United States Government... uses illegal means to organize and execute a campaign of violence and terrorism nationwide.”

The same organizations that coordinated the Floyd riots. The same networks that inflicted $2 billion in damage. The same command structures that enabled the election operation.

National Security Presidential Memorandum NSPM-7 followed, directing Treasury to “identify and disrupt financial networks that fund domestic terrorism and political violence.” The IRS was ordered to ensure “no tax-exempt entities are directly or indirectly financing political violence or domestic terrorism.”

H.Res.26, introduced January 9, 2025, called for prosecution of Antifa’s domestic terrorism and use of all available tools to combat it. The resolution documents the coordinated violence, the organizational structure, the funding mechanisms—everything that made the Floyd operation possible.

The paper trail Treasury is mapping right now? It leads directly back to summer 2020. To the $90 million that flooded BLM. To Amalgamated Bank lending records. To union pension funds flowing through Alliance for Global Justice. To the exact networks that turned Floyd’s death into election infrastructure.

This time, federal law enforcement has the designation. Treasury has the authorization. The Joint Terrorism Task Forces have the mandate.

And the American people have the pattern.

How to Spot the Next Counterfeit:

Stop looking for the crisis. Start looking for the architecture.

The Catalyst.

What event is being universally sanctified? Who is the flawless victim being created?

The Canonization.

What tragic event is being immediately framed in purely moral terms, making any logistical or factual questioning feel like a sin? What societal script—racism, phobia, intolerance, antisemitism—is being activated to short-circuit critical thought?

The Currency.

Where is money suddenly flowing? What NGOs are experiencing massive, unexplained funding surges?

The Cover.

What logistical movements are hidden in plain sight under cover of sympathetic news coverage?

The Conversion.

What permanent policy change or power shift is the crisis being used to justify?

They are relying on you recognizing the pattern and feeling powerless to stop it.

7-Sigma worked because nobody knew what they were printing until ballots appeared in November. The funeral procession worked because you can’t attack people when they’re mourning—the phrase that became the shield protecting the entire operation. The $90 million worked because solidarity looked like justice until federal investigators proved it was fraud.

The counterfeit only works in darkness.

Share this to turn on the lights before they flip the switch.

See it. Share it. Stop it.

The pattern is the proof. And the proof is the pattern.

<3 EKO

Thank you Tore for bringing this to everyone’s attention. See you Monday.