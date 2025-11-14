EKO LOVES YOU

EKO LOVES YOU

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Consciousness Observer's avatar
Consciousness Observer
1h

EKO, I have no idea where you get your sources. Having said that, this narrative is very compelling. The logic is solid. All I can say is, thank you.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
One lone voice's avatar
One lone voice
2h

Climate emergency....rationing energy use and 15 minute cities

Election integrity......digital ID

Financial crisis......bail-ins and digital currency (CBDCs)

AI employment losses......Universal basic income (UBI)

Convenient benefits.....Mark of the Beast system

Unruly and dangerous dissidents and Christians.....termination with prejudice

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
2 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 EKO
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture