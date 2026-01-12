The frame holds for two minutes and seven seconds. Jerome Powell. Alone. No board members. No Treasury Secretary. No institutional buffer. Just the Federal Reserve Chair staring into a camera, addressing an entity the Fed has ignored for one hundred eleven years: the people.

Sunday night, January 11, 2026. Posted without notice. Powell’s face carries the pallor of a man watching the floor crack.

“On Friday, the Department of Justice served the Federal Reserve with grand jury subpoenas, threatening a criminal indictment related to my testimony before the Senate Banking Committee last June.”

Criminal indictment. Grand jury. The Chair.

The testimony concerned renovations. Two and a half billion dollars spent on historic buildings. Then the pivot: “This unprecedented action should be seen in the broader context of the Administration’s threats.”

He transforms investigation into persecution. Recasts evidence as intimidation. Wraps himself in independence. Claims the threat is retaliation for setting rates based on evidence, not presidential preference.

The numbers prove otherwise.

The Timeline

March 2020. COVID hits. The Fed drops rates to zero, launches unlimited quantitative easing, explodes its balance sheet from $4.2 trillion to $9 trillion in eighteen months.

June 2021. Inflation accelerates. Powell calls it transitory. Rates stay at zero.

June 2022. Inflation hits nine point one percent. Powell pivots. Zero to five point five in sixteen months.

Inflation falls through 2023. Four percent. Then three point five. The medicine works.

Powell refuses. Holds rates at five point five through all of 2024. Inflation declines. Growth slows. He does not move.

November 2024. Trump wins.

December 2024. Powell signals rate cuts won’t come fast.

The economy under Biden received zero rates and unlimited QE despite nine percent inflation. The economy under Trump receives five point five percent rates despite three percent inflation.

Evidence-based monetary policy. Independent analysis.

The Words He Used

The statement runs two minutes seven seconds. Every word written, reviewed, approved. Return to the opening: “That testimony concerned, in part, a multi-year project to renovate historic Federal Reserve office buildings.”

In part.

The June testimony wasn’t only about renovations.

He doesn’t specify what else.

Then: “Those are pretexts. The threat of criminal charges is a consequence of the Federal Reserve setting interest rates based on our best assessment... rather than following the preferences of the President.”

He’s not arguing the testimony was accurate. He’s arguing the investigation is political.

If your testimony was truthful, why does the investigator’s motivation matter? Truth survives scrutiny.

His response isn’t receipts. It’s claiming that asking for receipts equals intimidation.

The First Temple

Philadelphia, 1832. Nicholas Biddle ran the Second Bank of the United States from a marble temple. Controlled twenty percent of the currency. Believed the Bank was sacred. The only thing preventing chaos.

Andrew Jackson saw foreign ownership. Insider loans. Credit manipulation for political purposes. An unelected institution claiming public service while serving shareholders.

Jackson vetoed the recharter. Biddle engineered contraction. Called in loans. Tightened credit. Created the panic he claimed only the Bank could prevent. Make the economy scream. Blame Jackson. Force surrender.

Merchants begged Jackson to relent.

He asked one question: “Who called your loans?”

The Bank, sir.

Jackson pointed north. “Go to the man who has the power to end this. Nicholas Biddle sits with full vaults and chooses not to restore your credit. He manufactures your suffering to break me. And you ask me to surrender?”

Jackson drained the power. Removed federal deposits. Distributed them to state banks. Without federal money, the Bank was just another institution. The mystique evaporated. By 1836 the charter expired. By 1841 the Bank failed.

Biddle died facing fraud charges, still convinced he’d defended civilization.

He was defending institutional power against accountability.

Same playbook. Different century.

The Frame

Powell’s claim: “This is about whether the Fed will be able to continue to set interest rates based on evidence and economic conditions, or whether, instead, monetary policy will be directed by political pressure.”

Fed operations represent evidence. Any pressure represents politics. Question policy, attack independence.

Jackson didn’t argue theory. He asked who benefited and who suffered. He followed the money.

If Powell truly set rates based on evidence without political consideration, policy would be consistent. The appropriate rate for three percent inflation doesn’t change based on election results.

The rates shifted when political conditions changed. Zero during Biden despite high inflation. Five point five during Trump despite falling inflation.

Too precise.

The Crack

The DOJ doesn’t issue grand jury subpoenas for theater. They investigate criminal conduct. Powell calling this unprecedented isn’t accurate. What’s unprecedented is a Fed Chair warranting criminal investigation.

Either the DOJ manufactures charges from nothing, or the Fed Chair’s conduct warranted scrutiny. Powell wants you to assume the first.

His video makes examination inevitable.

If the testimony was accurate, Powell wins. Investigation confirms his version. Independence is reinforced.

If the testimony was inaccurate, the video becomes evidence of consciousness of guilt. He knew scrutiny would reveal discrepancies. He chose to delegitimize the investigation before evidence emerged because evidence couldn’t exonerate him.

The video exists because a quiet investigation threatened worse exposure.

The Zero

Andrew Jackson died with a bullet near his heart. Twenty-nine years after the duel. The lead never stopped grinding. Jackson claimed it was his compass. Every throb pointed toward enemies.

He killed the Second Bank. Zeroed the national debt. The only time in American history.

The idea didn’t die. It hibernated. Emerged from Jekyll Island in 1910 with better camouflage. Called itself the Federal Reserve. Learned from Biddle’s mistake. Too visible, too powerful.

The Fed would be technical, boring, wrapped in jargon.

For one hundred eleven years it worked.

Complexity fails when math exposes it. Zero rates during high inflation then high rates during low inflation is political timing. Claiming criminal investigation equals intimidation prevents examination.

Powell’s video made the political nature explicit. He argued setting rates against presidential preference justified his actions. That concedes the Fed operates politically. The only question is whether Fed political judgment should override democratic political judgment.

Jackson’s zero proved self-governance was possible.

That zero existed. It can exist again.

It will exist again.

Ending the Fed doesn’t require revolution. It requires Jackson’s mechanism. Remove the deposits. Let currencies compete. The temple doesn’t need to burn. It just needs to be empty.

Visible

Powell’s video marks the moment defense became unsustainable.

The Fed can no longer claim independence while exercising political policy. Can no longer claim expertise while producing contradictory results. Can no longer claim necessity while refusing accountability.

The crack is visible now. The bullet Jackson carried twenty-nine years is pointing north again. Toward Philadelphia where Biddle’s temple fell. Toward the DC swamp where Powell’s temple stands.

Powell wrapped himself in independence. The video showed the lie crack.

His real fear isn’t economic chaos. It’s accountability.

That admission brings the temple down.

