King2Savanah
4h

Good summary EKO.

The tell, a bit of poker jargon, is that the DOJ issued the criminal referral.

When one cannot audit a private institution, which the Fed most certainly is, the only way one can crystallize elucidation is to utilize the discovery process in a criminal or civil proceeding.

What the DOJ has very cleverly done here is to bypass the OWNED AND OPERATED CONGRESS, which I may add, has refused to audit the Fed every single time the subject is brought up.

What Trump has done, is to force the audit using the criminal & civil process of discovery. Any refutation of compliance with compelled discovery then holds the obfuscatory party in contempt of court and subject to criminal and / or civil sanction. The secondary benefit is the use of the age old wisdom, "Me thinks thou doth protest too much" if and when the defendant(s) / respondent(s) feign persecution by the line of discovery questioning and try to gaslight their way out of an ever shrinking toolbox of options to escape accountability. It's simply bad optics by that time and each new utterance of privilege is met by an increasingly cacophonous public that has and IS being strip mined for taxes to pay for grift at every level of government as well as the chicanery of the Fed.

Jefff G.
4hEdited

And this is the key phrase: " Let currencies compete"...if that is done, the only "money" left standing is gold, seconded by silver...the only two forms of trade authorized by Congress and recognized universally. The US is bankrupt with zero possibility of repaying debts. The only options are default or inflation. Simple logic and math.

