Jake Lang bleeds on camera in Minneapolis. Bacon thrown at worshippers. A Quran threatened.

NBC runs the headline. Fox runs the headline. The Guardian runs the headline. The Washington Post runs the headline. Every outlet frames the same blood for its audience. Every lens tells a different story about the same violence. The coverage is the script.

This man beat police with a baseball bat on January 6th. Same hands. Different stage. Same operation.

Your rage is real.

Your rage is their weapon.

January 15, 2026. Tore Says monitors document simultaneous Zoom calls across every major activist network in the United States. Sunrise Movement. Federal employee resistance groups. Military reservist networks. Senior Executive Service officials. Antifa organizers. Ideologically opposed groups, different platforms, never having worked together publicly.

Jake broadcasts intent to burn a Quran to provoke the left.

Pink broadcasts alerts about an “anti-Muslim rally” to mobilize the Left.

They both specify the exact time. They both name the location.

On the surface, they are enemies. In the intelligence chatter, they are the same network. One operative amplifies the threat. The other provides the violence. Two hands of the same foreign-funded clock.

Every Zoom call Tore documented discussed the same objective: create sufficient unrest that the president invokes the Insurrection Act.

Upper-level conversations revealed specific instructions.

Stage provocations at mosques. Arm counter-protesters. Ensure cameras capture everything. Coordinate media amplification across all platforms.

Then further instructions surfaced:

Promote the Insurrection Act subversively through conservative outlets. Embed in right-wing media. Make supporters demand the mechanism that will remove Trump.

The Left creates chaos to force federal crackdown.

The Right demands emergency powers thinking they’ll crush the opposition.

The synthesis advances through the collision. The moment Trump invokes the Act to restore order, the narrative locks. He becomes the strongman they warned about for a decade. Every news chyron, every influencer post, every talking head will say the same thing: You see? He IS the dictator.

The truth is irrelevant. Perception is the verdict. The justification for his removal is written by his own signature.

Germany, 1919. Versailles strips sovereignty, imposes impossible reparations, disarms the military, redraws borders to maximize humiliation. The economy collapses. Banks boom while workers starve. Bolshevism spreads. Cultural institutions abandon traditional values.

Every grievance was documented.

Every complaint had evidence.

A talented orator rises. “They have played the people against one another,” he declares. “The city against the country. Those who work with their hands against those who work with their brains.” He promises unity through strength. His passion is genuine. His grievances are real.

Twelve years later Germany is gone. The globalist architecture he fought becomes permanent. The United Nations rises. The European Union begins.

His supporters did not get restoration.

They got the cage.

They offer you a solution that will destroy you.

Invoke the Insurrection Act.

Deploy the military.

Crush the opposition.

Restore order.

The problems are real. The promise feels like victory. It is the trap.

The moment the order is signed, everything changes. Safety becomes legitimacy. Proportionality. Constitutionality. Stability.

Cabinet members will whisper. Congress will hold hearings. Media will scream crisis. 25th Amendment discussions begin all over again.

POTUS knows the play. He took the battle to the courts first. He forces SCOTUS to define the parameters. His choice cannot be weaponized.

The assets want impulse. He chooses precedent. They want a dictator to overthrow. He remains a President they cannot touch.

You will think you have time. You will not.

Your frustration is the fuel. Your demand for action is the trigger.

The timeline

Day 1: Deployment orders. Media goes 24/7 crisis mode. Day 3: First judicial injunction filed. International condemnation starts. Day 7: Cabinet members leaking concerns to press. Day 10: Congressional emergency hearings announced. Day 14: 25th Amendment whispers in mainstream coverage. Day 21: Politically radioactive. Legally cornered.

Three weeks. That’s the window from finally crushing them to removing him for instability.

There won’t be time to organize. To protest. To vote.

By the time we realize the mistake, he is gone and the emergency powers are permanent.

We stood with him since the escalator. We weathered Russiagate. Two impeachments. January 6th persecution. Lawfare. Assassination attempts. We held the line through all of it.

We donated when we couldn’t afford it. We lost friends. Family stopped talking to us. We held the line for more than eight years.

Now they’re trying to trick us into demanding the mechanism that removes him.

After everything we sacrificed, the knife is in our hand.

People like Jake Lang perform Christianity for people who recognize bloodlust. The man who beat police with a bat now wraps himself in the cross.

Enrique Tarrio tweets INSURRECTION ACT NOW. The man who worked with intelligence assets to frame Trump for January 6th now demands Trump invoke powers that will destroy him.

When people who framed you demand you invoke emergency powers, you hear the cage door close.

Strategy asks how we win.

What preserves our position.

What battles we can actually win.

Operational theater asks for your honor. It demands you die on this hill. They sell you martyrdom.

If their argument shames your restraint without showing a path to victory, you are being pushed toward the sacrifice play.

Your bloodlust is fed by strangers who cheer for your rage. Professional agitators perform your values to start wars you will have to fight.

You are being nudged.

They have called us fascist for eight years. Violent insurrectionists. Threats to democracy.

Now they engineer the conditions where we demand authoritarian powers. Where we cheer military force. Where we justify emergency rule.

They are making us become the thing they accused us of being.

Take the bait and the soul of this movement is gone. We become their lie.

This is spiritual war.

Our grievances are legitimate. The solution being sold is our suicide.

Peter drew his sword to defend the Master. His impulse was pure.

Put your sword back in its place. All who draw the sword die by the sword.

Violence against violence completes the cycle. The enemy wins when you become what you oppose.

Arrest Jake Lang.

Arrest the coordinators.

Give them jail cells. Do not give them war.

Do not give them the martyrs they need to finish writing the script.

<3 EKO

Thank you to Tore Says. More than a decade inside. She was there last week when the networks whispered. She is why we know. We see you and love you.